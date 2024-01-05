(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently discovered by a University of Chicago professor that the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT is ready to make fun of Jews, Christians and atheists but won’t joke about one of the protected religious groups like Muslims.

Emeritus ecology Professor Jerry Coyne was not the only one who concluded that ChatGPT is woke. A study that was published earlier this year by British researchers showed that the AI chatbot has a “systematic political bias” toward the left, according to the College Fix.

Coyne recently described the AI program as “woke and hypocritical” on his popular blog Why Evolution is True after he reviewed the chatbot’s responses to requests for jokes about different religious and ethnic groups.

Coyne posted a series of screenshots of his interaction with ChatGPT, which showed how the chatbot generated jokes about Jews, Christians, Hindus and atheists, but refused to do so with Muslims out of “respect to all cultures and religions.”

When Coyne asked why the chatbot acts this way, ChatGPT gave an answer that contradicted what it did previously.

“I am to be sensitive to cultural and religious differences avoiding jokes that might perpetuate stereotypes or cause offense,” the program said.

When asked why then it makes fun of Jews, the chatbot gaslighted Coyne.

“I try to share light-hearted and culturally neutral jokes that aren’t intended to offend anyone. Humor can be a tricky thing, and I aim to maintain balance by avoiding sensitive topics or anything that might cause discomfort or perpetuate stereotypes,” it said.

Despite Coyne rephrasing his request for jokes about Muslims in various ways, ChatGPT gave similar responses.

Ironically, Coyne added that the chatbot also refused to joke about Mormons, despite them being mostly straight, white conservatives — a group that could not be considered a protected, untouchable class in the woke Western world in no way, shape or form.