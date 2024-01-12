Instagram Censors Conservative Account for Hunter Biden Post

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) On Jan. 10, 2024, Instagram deleted the America First Policy Institute’s account without any explanation, even though the reason is clear — the organization’s latest post dared to criticize the Biden regime.

“In less than an hour this morning, Meta suspended and then deleted @A1Policy’s Instagram account after posting facts about how The Biden Administration has dismantled the rule of law in our Nation,” Chad Wolf wrote on Twitter while reposting the information that the establishment doesn’t want people to see.

On the same social media platform, Brooke Rollins, founder and CEO of the organization, announced that the account, a1policy, was banned at 8:49 a.m., according to the Daily Signal. At 9:10 a.m., the organization appealed, but only received another message from the woke fascists at 9:16 a.m. disabling the account.

“After posting graphics highlighting the radical Left’s duplicity and egregious double standards relating to Hunter Biden’s failure to honor a congressional subpoena, this morning the America First Policy Institute’s Instagram account was suspended and deleted by the leader in Big Tech censorship, Meta,” Rollins said.

She then pointed out the obvious.

“Once again, when the Left is confronted with the facts, they do everything in their power to silence and censor those with whom they disagree, including removing their opponents from the ballot,” Rollins said.

In addition to her statement that was provided to the Signal, she also shared the news on Twitter.

“We ‘appealed’ the decision and were permanently deleted in less than 7 min. Disagree with Big Tech and they will cancel you. Grateful to be on a platform like @X where @elonmusk defends and promotes free speech,” she wrote.

On Instagram, the AFPI’s account had 39,000 followers. After the account was deleted, a new account, a1policy2.0, was created.

After the organization spread the news and conservatives started protesting the decision by the social media platform, Instagram restored the account in the afternoon of the same day, fearing even further backlash. Despite that, a spokesman for the organization said that the AFPI would continue to press the platform for the reason why their account was deleted.