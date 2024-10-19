Quantcast
Friday, October 18, 2024

Indians Flood Twitter Complaining About DOJ Charges Against Indian Official, Not Assassination Plot

'We won't forget. Someone's kid will be sent to die for this bullshit...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, speaks at an event in Uniondale, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The DOJ foiled an alleged murder-for-hire and money laundering scheme led by an Indian government official targeting an American citizen in New York City.  

Shockingly, many Indian nationals took to Twitter to lash out at the U.S. government over the case, ignoring the disturbing allegations described in the federal indictment.

Many critics, some with verified accounts and Indian flags in their bios, aired grievances about what they called hypocrisy by the federal government. They were upset over charges brought against Vikash Yadav and his co-conspirator Nikhil Gupta. 

According to a federal indictment unsealed on Thursday, Yadav and Gupta allegedly sought to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Sikh separatist in 2023. Pannun is part of a movement pushing for an independent Sikh nation in Punjab, a region in South Asia. 

Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a press release that the DOJ will “not tolerate attempts to target and endanger Americans and to undermine the rights to which every U.S. citizen is entitled.” 

FBI Director Christopher Wray echoed Garland’s sentiments, calling the alleged conspiracy an “act of transnational repression.” 

On X, critics voiced a range of conspiracy theories, including verified user Karthik Ramaswamy, who suggested that the “CIA is manufacturing more unrest,” likely between Sikhs and Hindus. 

Durgesh Kumar, a self-described “Hindu nationalist” with “India First” in his bio, argued that Pannun shouldn’t be called a “U.S. citizen,” saying, “You should call him US terrorist, he is threatening Hindus, want to kill Indian diplomats and politicians…” 

Brahma Chellaney, a self-described strategic thinker and author, claimed the charges were part of a broader effort by President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau against India.

These comments reference Trudeau’s decision to expel six Indian diplomats, accusing them of being part of a network harassing Canadian Sikhs, as reported by The Washington Post.

This expulsion came after the 2023 assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh leader and Canadian citizen. 

One user hurled a racist, derogatory slur at Pannun, referring to him as a bug. 

Another user claimed the charges were brought forward because the “Deep State” was unhappy with the Haryana state elections in India. 

One verified user called the charges “another f**king lie.” This user added, “You all are fucking traitors to the American people. We won’t forget. Someone’s kid will be sent to die for this bullshit.  Will it be your kid being sent.” 

None of these individuals provided any evidence to back up their claims.

Read the DOJ’s indictment against Yadav and Gupta below.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
REPORT: Rhode Island Encouraging Non-Citizens to Register to Vote
Next article
AOC Faces Censure from Democratic Socialists of America for Being Pro-Israel

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com