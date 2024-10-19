Indians Flood Twitter Complaining About DOJ Charges Against Indian Official, Not Assassination Plot

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The DOJ foiled an alleged murder-for-hire and money laundering scheme led by an Indian government official targeting an American citizen in New York City.

Shockingly, many Indian nationals took to Twitter to lash out at the U.S. government over the case, ignoring the disturbing allegations described in the federal indictment.

Many critics, some with verified accounts and Indian flags in their bios, aired grievances about what they called hypocrisy by the federal government. They were upset over charges brought against Vikash Yadav and his co-conspirator Nikhil Gupta.

According to a federal indictment unsealed on Thursday, Yadav and Gupta allegedly sought to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Sikh separatist in 2023. Pannun is part of a movement pushing for an independent Sikh nation in Punjab, a region in South Asia.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a press release that the DOJ will “not tolerate attempts to target and endanger Americans and to undermine the rights to which every U.S. citizen is entitled.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray echoed Garland’s sentiments, calling the alleged conspiracy an “act of transnational repression.”

On X, critics voiced a range of conspiracy theories, including verified user Karthik Ramaswamy, who suggested that the “CIA is manufacturing more unrest,” likely between Sikhs and Hindus.

Translation: CIA is manufacturing more unrest — Karthik Ramaswamy (@Kramaramb) October 18, 2024

Durgesh Kumar, a self-described “Hindu nationalist” with “India First” in his bio, argued that Pannun shouldn’t be called a “U.S. citizen,” saying, “You should call him US terrorist, he is threatening Hindus, want to kill Indian diplomats and politicians…”

Not US citizen, you should call him US terrorist, he is threatening Hindus, want to kill Indian diplomats and politicians… #AmericanTerrorist pic.twitter.com/WB817XhQBI — Durgesh Kumar (@IDurgeshKumar) October 18, 2024

Brahma Chellaney, a self-described strategic thinker and author, claimed the charges were part of a broader effort by President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau against India.

The formal US charge against a former Indian intelligence officer, just days after Trudeau upped the ante against India, shows how the Biden and Trudeau administrations are working in tandem. It was the sharing of US intelligence that led Trudeau to take on India 13 months ago. — Brahma Chellaney (@Chellaney) October 18, 2024

These comments reference Trudeau’s decision to expel six Indian diplomats, accusing them of being part of a network harassing Canadian Sikhs, as reported by The Washington Post.

This expulsion came after the 2023 assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh leader and Canadian citizen.

One user hurled a racist, derogatory slur at Pannun, referring to him as a bug.

Terrorist wanted by India 🇮🇳

Ex-RAW officer wanted by US 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7OJBJHlKNV — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) October 18, 2024

Another user claimed the charges were brought forward because the “Deep State” was unhappy with the Haryana state elections in India.

One verified user called the charges “another f**king lie.” This user added, “You all are fucking traitors to the American people. We won’t forget. Someone’s kid will be sent to die for this bullshit. Will it be your kid being sent.”

None of these individuals provided any evidence to back up their claims.

Read the DOJ’s indictment against Yadav and Gupta below.