Friday, October 18, 2024

AOC Faces Censure from Democratic Socialists of America for Being Pro-Israel

'The far-Left group blasted Ocasio-Cortez for voting for a House bill that affirmed “denying Israel’s right to exist is a form of antisemitism"...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez / IMAGE: CNN via YouTube

(Headline USA) “Squad” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is reportedly facing a censure from the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America for not being critical enough of Israel.

In a resolution, the far-Left group blasted Ocasio-Cortez for voting for a House bill that affirmed “denying Israel’s right to exist is a form of antisemitism.” According to the DSA, Ocasio-Cortez’s vote was in violation of “DSA’s democratically decided program of anti-Zionism and Palestinian liberation.”

The group also blasted Ocasio-Cortez for signing on to a congressional letter in April that signaled support for increased spending on Israel’s “Iron Dome” rocket defense system.

Some of Ocasio-Cortez’s other transgressions include supporting a congressional resolution “which only condemned Hamas, and not the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] for sexual violence,” and supporting an “anti-human shield Resolution 5917, which allowed the president to sanction members of Palestine Islamic Jihad.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s relationship with the radical group that helped propel her to the House in 2018 has been fraying over the past several months. Even though Ocasio-Cortez is considered one of the least pro-Israel Democrats in Congress, the national DSA withdrew its endorsement from her in July after she participated in a panel on how to combat antisemitism.

Ocasio-Cortez’s inadequate opposition to Israel is a “deep betrayal to all those who’ve risked their welfare to fight Israeli apartheid and genocide through political and direct action in recent months, and in decades past,” the national DSA said at the time.

“A national DSA endorsement comes with a serious commitment to the movement for Palestine and our collective socialist project,” the group continued. “To build a socialist movement that’s capable of defeating capitalism, we must demand more from leaders in our movement.”

The New York City chapter of the DSA will vote on the resolution to censure Ocasio-Cortez at its annual convention on Saturday. Ocasio-Cortez has not commented on it.

 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
