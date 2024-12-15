‘I’m Sick of It’: ESPN Host Calls Out Dems, Affirms Trump on J6, FBI Corruption

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) ESPN commentator and podcast host Stephen A. Smith rebuked the Democrats for dismissing Republicans’ concerns as false, only for them to later be proven true. He cited the FBI’s role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as the latest example of a so-called conspiracy that turned out to be fact.

On the Friday episode of his eponymous podcast, Smith said he was “sick” of the left’s tendency to shut down inconvenient facts as falsehoods or conspiracy theories: “I’m really, really sick and tired of every time I turn around, finding something else that the Democrats have lied about, or downplayed or misrepresented along the way.”

On Thursday, the DOJ’s Inspector General confirmed that at least 26 FBI informants were present at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Democrats had long dismissed such facts as conspiratorial. Even more troubling, only three of the informants were authorized to be there.

“We didn’t hear anything about that before the election… [nor] when the ‘insurrection’ was broached by Vice President Kamala Harris … by President Biden before her, by Democrats in both the House and Senate, as they articulated the belief that Donald Trump was a danger to democracy and using this as a profound, illuminating bullet point to make that case,” Smith said.

He added, “And now, here we are again, finding even more evidence to Donald Trump’s claim when he articulated: ‘The process is rigged. The Democrats are this or that, talking about us, but look at what they do.’”

Smith then turned to other controversies surrounding the Democratic Party, including the billion dollars spent by Harris on her failed 2024 White House bid: “Where is the $1.5 billion that was given to the Democratic Party? Where’s it? Where did the money go? Why was Oprah given $2.5 million? Why was Al Sharpton’s National Action Network given that much money?”

The ESPN personality said he was “getting really ticked off every time [conservatives] open their mouths about something pertaining to y’all, they seem right!”

Smith also criticized Democrats for their inconsistent portrayal of Biden’s energy, pointing to viral videos showing him struggling. He also addressed Biden’s reversal on pardoning his son, Hunter, for his criminal convictions.

“All you had to say was, ‘I’m pardoning my son because he’s my son.’ You couldn’t just say that, though. You know why you couldn’t just say that, President Biden? Because you had been telling us that you were going to do the last thing you were going to do,” Smith said of Biden.

Smith also took aim at the Democrats’ repeated mantra that “no one is above the law,” highlighting their hypocrisy.

“How many times did the Democrats tell us, ‘No one’s above the law’? … Nancy Pelosi, Hakeem Jeffries, Elizabeth Warren—who makes you feel like your soul is going to hell if you don’t agree with her…,” Smith remarked.

Smith concluded with a pointed reflection on the state of the powerless and defeated Democratic Party: “I don’t know about y’all, but I’m sick of all of it. … They’ve actually made Donald Trump look like he was right instead of them. Think about that! He didn’t just raise his fist on election night as a victor. He’s been raising it every night ever since for one different issue after another. He keeps winning because he keeps highlighting what they lied about.”

He added, “I’m sick of it. I have nothing more to say.”