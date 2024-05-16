Illegals Who Attacked NYC Cops Offered Plea Deals by Leftist DA Alvin Bragg

(Headline USA) Six of the illegal immigrants who attacked New York City police officers in Times Square earlier this year were offered plea deals by leftist Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg this week.

Ulises Bohorquez (21), Andres Gomez-Izquiel (19) and Yohenry Brito (24) were given a plea deal by the DA’s office that would require them to serve a year in jail in exchange for pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Two other illegals, Kelvin Servita-Arocha (19) and Wilson Juarez (21) were offered a separate deal to serve six months in prison in exchange for pleading guilty to obstructing a government administration.

Lastly, Yorman Reveron (24) was offered a deal to serve two years in prison in exchange for pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

The defendants’ attorneys have not yet accepted the respective plea deals, according to the New York Post.

The six immigrants were indicted following their shocking attack on two officers who tried to break up a rowdy crowd in Times Square on Jan. 27. Video footage showed the perpetrators kicking the cops in the head and repeatedly punching them before running away.

At least two of the accused, Juarez and Servita–Arocha, are allegedly members of the violent Venezuelan street gang Tren de Aragua.

One of the other suspects, Brito, was arrested once again last week—this time for petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property for allegedly trying to steal children’s clothing and “fragrances” from a Macy’s in Herald Square.

Even the leftist Manhattan judge who allowed Brito and the others to be released on bail after their initial arrest in January said she was “furious” the illegal ended up before her again.

“I am very tempted right now to put you in jail,” Judge Laura Ward told Brito in court.

“I am telling you right now, if I learn you are rearrested for anything at all between now and this case being finished, I will order a warrant and I will place bail so high, you will not get out,” she added.

