IG Report to Detail FBI Informants Involved w/ Jan. 6—But Not before This Election

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz said Wednesday that he has an impending review about the FBI informants and other confidential human sources involved with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising—but that the report won’t be released until after Election Day.

Horowitz spoke about the impending report in response to questions from Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., at a congressional hearing.

Massie asked why the report is taking nearly four years to release. Horowitz said he initially commissioned the review immediately after Jan. 6, 2021, but then he had to pause it due to the criminal cases in federal court.

He said he resumed the review last year, and is currently reviewing a draft report. But he said the report wont’ be released before the election because it still must undergo a classification review.

DOJ IG admits his delayed report–now in draft form–will include info on number of FBI informants involved in Jan 6 and which ones went inside the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/Gn4xSk5bTK — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 25, 2024

“I doubt it would be done in time for the election. My hope is it’s done before inauguration,” Horowitz said.

When asked about the number of informants involved in Jan. 6, the DOJ Inspector General said he can’t recall—and that he wouldn’t be able to answer in public anyway, since his report hasn’t undergone a classification review.

Horowitz also declined to say whether the informants were reimbursed for their travel to Jan. 6, or whether all the internal informant protocols were followed for the event.

Massie expressed dissatisfaction at Horowitz’s answers, calling for the report to be released before Election Day.

After the interaction, legal pundits predicted that Horowitz’s report will vindicate those who believe federal assets fomented violence on Jan. 6.

“I personally think this is the sleeper story of the day, so many lawmakers and pundits were decried as crazy for suggesting that there could be confidential human sources involved in January 6th, and it looks like there might just have been,” said Fox News legal analyst Kerri Urbahn.

"I personally think this is the sleeper story of the day, so many lawmakers and pundits were decried as crazy for suggesting that there could be confidential human sources involved in January 6th and it looks like there might just have been." – @Kerri_Kupec pic.twitter.com/9eMMXzR2Li — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 25, 2024

Criminal court proceedings have revealed at least 50 informants that were likely involved with Jan. 6—and possibly far more than that.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.