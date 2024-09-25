Quantcast
Wednesday, September 25, 2024

IG Report to Detail FBI Informants Involved w/ Jan. 6—But Not before This Election

'So many lawmakers and pundits were decried as crazy for suggesting that there could be confidential human sources involved in January 6th, and it looks like there might just have been...'

Posted by Ken Silva
These men, who built the Capitol Hill gallows on Jan. 6, still haven't been identified. PHOTO: House Administration's Subcommittee on Oversight
These men, who built the Capitol Hill gallows on Jan. 6, still haven't been identified. PHOTO: House Administration's Subcommittee on Oversight

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz said Wednesday that he has an impending review about the FBI informants and other confidential human sources involved with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising—but that the report won’t be released until after Election Day.

Horowitz spoke about the impending report in response to questions from Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., at a congressional hearing.

Massie asked why the report is taking nearly four years to release. Horowitz said he initially commissioned the review immediately after Jan. 6, 2021, but then he had to pause it due to the criminal cases in federal court.

He said he resumed the review last year, and is currently reviewing a draft report. But he said the report wont’ be released before the election because it still must undergo a classification review.

“I doubt it would be done in time for the election. My hope is it’s done before inauguration,” Horowitz said.

When asked about the number of informants involved in Jan. 6, the DOJ Inspector General said he can’t recall—and that he wouldn’t be able to answer in public anyway, since his report hasn’t undergone a classification review.

Horowitz also declined to say whether the informants were reimbursed for their travel to Jan. 6, or whether all the internal informant protocols were followed for the event.

Massie expressed dissatisfaction at Horowitz’s answers, calling for the report to be released before Election Day.

After the interaction, legal pundits predicted that Horowitz’s report will vindicate those who believe federal assets fomented violence on Jan. 6.

“I personally think this is the sleeper story of the day, so many lawmakers and pundits were decried as crazy for suggesting that there could be confidential human sources involved in January 6th, and it looks like there might just have been,” said Fox News legal analyst Kerri Urbahn.

Criminal court proceedings have revealed at least 50 informants that were likely involved with Jan. 6—and possibly far more than that.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
FBI Claims it Doesn’t Have DNC’s Jan. 6 Pipe Bomb Footage

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com