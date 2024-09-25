Quantcast
Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Biden Cabinet Member Calls on Americans to ‘Extinguish’ Trump ‘For Good’

'Let's just get it done...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Biden’s Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo urged Americans to “extinguish” President Donald Trump once and for all, just 10 days after he survived yet another assassination attempt. 

Raimondo made this sinister call to action during a Wednesday interview with MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski on Morning Joe, where she was asked about the upcoming 2024 election and Trump’s pledge to protect women’s health. 

“It is just another lie. How did we get here?” Raimondo exclaimed. “Let’s extinguish him for good. We have an answer. We have a remarkably talented candidate, who is sincere, who is pragmatic, who is open. Let’s just get it done.”

Likely anticipating potential backlash, Brzezinski asked Raimondo to clarify, “And by ‘extinguish,’ you mean vote him out?” 

In response, Raimondo remarked, “Yes, absolutely. Vote him out. Vanish him from American politics. Yes, just vote him out so he goes away.” 

She added, “Let’s turn the page on his chaos, and craziness, vindictiveness, wrong-headed economic strategy, hatred toward women and move forward.” 

Raimondo’s rebuke comes as Democrats face pressure to tone down their personal and often vicious rhetoric against Trump, with Republicans accusing them of inciting violence against him. 

On Sept. 15, Trump escaped an assassination attempt, the second in less than two months. The suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, was charged after Secret Service agents spotted him at Trump’s West Palm Beach golf club and foiled his plot. 

Two months earlier, Trump was nearly killed after would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. 

Though one of Crooks’s bullets grazed Trump’s right ear, missing his head by centimeters, Corey Comperatore, a MAGA supporter and former fire chief, was fatally shot while heroically shielding his family. 

Crooks was killed on the scene. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
