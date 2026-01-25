ICE Shot Unhinged Man After He Reportedly Threatened Officers While Armed

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Minneapolis erupted into chaos Saturday after ICE fatally shot a man who reportedly threatened officers with a gun during a targeted operation.

The violent protests followed reports of the shooting, which the legacy media covered without verifying ICE’s account of the incident.

The casualty was identified as 37-year-old Alex Pretti. Several Democrats, including Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, quickly blamed ICE for the shooting.

ICE WATCH: The more Democrats encourage illegals to fight back when they are being detained the more people are going to get killed. This video from Minneapolis near 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue depicts a shot fired and an individual down. This is from the morning of January… pic.twitter.com/kbvZCSZmNo — @amuse (@amuse) January 24, 2026

According to DHS, Pretti approached federal officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun while they were conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis.

“The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted. More details on the armed struggle are forthcoming,” DHS wrote on X. “Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots.”

Medics on scene pronounced Pretti dead at the location.

At 9:05 AM CT, as DHS law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault, an individual approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, seen here. The officers attempted to… pic.twitter.com/5Y50mYONGH — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 24, 2026

DHS said Pretti had two magazines and no form of identification, calling it “a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.”

About 200 rioters arrived at the scene, obstructing officers and assaulting law enforcement personnel, the federal agency added.

The shooting comes as ICE continues to face leftist vitriol and criticism from legacy media outlets.

Another sign of this leftist outrage appeared when some Democratic activists defended Pretti’s right to carry a weapon.

“Even if we assume the Trump admin isn’t lying about him being armed- The right says guns exist to protect us from a tyrannical government,” wrote leftist activist David Hogg. “But when masked government agents start abducting people, exercising that right somehow becomes proof you deserved to be executed?”