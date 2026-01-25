Unhinged J6 Cop Admits He Wants Trump Backers ‘Destroyed’

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Two days after humiliating himself at a House Judiciary hearing to investigate anti-Trump prosecutor Jack Smith, temperamentally unstable ex-Capitol Police officer Michael Fanone once again proved that he never should have been given a badge and gun.

Fanone admitted in an episode of his “Protect and Serve” podcast with co-host Maya May that his own motives had little to do with upholding the law in a just and evenhanded manner.

“All I want to do is defeat my enemies,” he said in the segment, which circulated Saturday on social media.

Fanone went on to clarify that his “enemies” list included all 77 million-plus Trump supporters.

“Anyone who sides with this administration is my enemy,” he said. “They are the enemy of this democracy. They are the enemy of this country. … They need to be destroyed, dismantled, and dismissed from our country.”

Fanone — a flunky for far-left lawmakers including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Eric Swalwell, both California Democrats — claimed to have been beaten by participants in the Jan. 6, 2021 uprising at the U.S. Capitol. But critics have accused him of being a “crisis actor” who helped stage a deep-state psy-op in order to disrupt Republican challenges to the confirmation of Joe Biden as president.

At least two Trump supporters — Ashli Babbitt and Rosanne Boyland — died of unnatural causes at the hands of Capitol Police during the roughly four-hour protest. No Capitol Police officers died, although some were injured.

Fanone, along with fellow officers like Harry Dunn and David Lazarus, has become the public face of the police force tasked with maintaining order at the Capitol on Jan. 6, as congressional leaders repeatedly refused National Guard support due to bad “optics.”

Some of the officers were revealed to have perjured themselves during congressional testimony as part of Democrats’ dubious Jan. 6 commission. However, they received a blanket preemptive pardon from Biden’s autopen the morning before he left office. As consequence, they likely would be unable to plead Fifth Amendment protections from self-incrimination in any future testimony.

Fanone has been particularly brazen in showing his true colors as a partisan idealogue. During Wednesday’s Judiciary Committee hearing, he shouted “Go f**k yourself” and proceeded to flip the bird to Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas.

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX): “I would like to quickly address the police officers from January 6th… I can tell you, gentlemen, that the fault does not lie with Donald Trump. It lies with Yogananda Pittman and the U.S. Capitol leadership team.” Former D.C. Police Officer Michael… pic.twitter.com/nHIWt61Wnd — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) January 22, 2026

Fanone, wearing a T-shirt for the Boston punk-rock band Dropkick Murphys that celebrated “Fighting Nazis,” also attempted to pick a fight with Lt. Col. Ivan Raiklin. Raiklin, a retired Green Beret and former member of the Defense Intelligence Agency, has been an outspoken advocate of Trump and the Jan. 6 political prisoners.

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone, rocking a Dropkick Murphys "Fighting Nazis Since 1996" t-shirt, was ready to kick January 6 terrorist Ivan Raiklin's fascist ass. 😳👇 pic.twitter.com/FpbrT6cgP0 — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) January 22, 2026

During his recent podcast, Fanone acknowledged the widespread skepticism regarding his account of Jan. 6 and insistence that he was the true victim.

“I’m not done convincing people,” he said. “I don’t give a s**t if you believe what I say. I don’t care if you see my body worn camera footage and have different opinion. I don’t care.”

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.