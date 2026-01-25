Sunday, January 25, 2026

Leftists Now Target CBP Official’s Coat as ‘SS Garb’ 

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino slammed bizarre claims that his trench coat resembled “SS garb,” insisting the coat is official Border Patrol issue and has been worn for decades without controversy. 

“That coat is definitely Border Patrol-issued,” Bovino told NewsNation on Thursday. “I’ve had it for over 25 years. I bought that at a young age, approximately in 1999.” 

The attack on Bovino’s trench coat was led by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who claimed Bovino purchased it from eBay. 

“Greg Bovino dressed up as if he literally went on eBay and purchased SS garb. Greg Bovino, secret police, private army … people disappearing quite literally, no due process,” Newsom claimed during an appearance at the World Economic Forum summit in Davos. 

Bovino said he even wore it to a CBP ceremony about five or six years ago and “received nothing but compliments on that coat.” 

He added, “All of a sudden, it’s a problem. What changed there? Why is it a problem now?” 

Newsom’s latest attempt to manufacture a controversy is part of a broader pattern by the left of attacking the Trump administration’s immigration policies. 

