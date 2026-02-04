ICE Detains New Orleans Police Recruit Suspected of Being an Illegal Alien

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Trump administration said Tuesday that ICE agents detained an alleged illegal alien who had been enrolled as a police recruit by the New Orleans Police Department.

ICE identified the suspected illegal alien as Larry Temah, a 46-year-old Cameroonian national who was just one week from graduating as an NOPD officer at the time of his arrest.

The federal agency also released a photo showing federal agents arresting Temah while he was still wearing his NOPD uniform.

He had reportedly been issued a gun despite his apparent illegal status. Federal law prohibits illegal aliens from possessing firearms.

Headline USA spoke with NOPD officer and communications director Reese Harper, who described the recent comments about Temah as “misleading.”

Harper said that the NOPD verified Temah’s alleged “employment eligibility” through ICE’s E-Verify before his hiring and “was never notified of any ICE detainer.”



Additionally, Harper disputed the claims Temah had been issued a weapon: “Contrary to some reports, Mr. Temah was not issued a service weapon and was not in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest. He was early in academy training and had not completed the program.”

Harper clarified that “New Orleans is not a sanctuary city, and NOPD does not control jail operations or detainer decisions, which fall under the Sheriff’s Office.”

He continued, “Any claim that NOPD knowingly violated the law is false.”

Despite Harper’s comments, ICE accuses Temah of entering the United States in 2015 on a visitor visa.

While it is unclear if he overstayed that visa, ICE noted that Temah received conditional residency after marrying a U.S. citizen in 2022.

His application for permanent residency was later denied “due to fraud,” the federal agency alleged.

ICE stated that Temah was ordered removed in absentia after failing to appear for immigration court hearings on three separate occasions

At the time he was recruited by the NOPD, Temah did not possess valid work authorization, according to ICE.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin slammed the police department for allegedly issuing a firearm despite his illegal status.

“What kind of law enforcement department gives criminal illegal aliens guns and badges? It’s a FELONY for illegal aliens to even possess a firearm,” McLaughlin said. “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, ICE is restoring law and order. Criminal illegal aliens have no place in our communities—especially on our police forces.”

Temah is the second foreign national to be arrested by the Trump administration while serving as a police officer or recruit. The first, Radule Bojovic of Hanover Park, Illinois, was detained in October for allegedly overstaying his visa for more than 10 years.

Bojovic, who was ultimately released, returned to duty in December after it was confirmed that his work authorization was valid and his immigration proceedings were ongoing.