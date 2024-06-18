Biden ‘Furious’ and ‘Distracted’ Over Hunter Conviction and Ashley Diary

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden is reportedly “angry” and “distracted” amid the escalating legal woes of his embattled children often leaving him in tears and burdened with an “impenetrable sadness,” reported Axios on Monday.

Last week, Hunter Biden was found guilty of lying about his drug abuse on a gun purchase form. This conviction, coupled with Ashley Biden’s ongoing legal issues, has cast doubt among several White House aides about whether he should have run for president in the first place.

“It’s affected the president,” Axios reported, citing five people familiar with Joe Biden’s state of mind. “Aides know to tiptoe around him when there’s bad family news, and he’s often angry or distracted about the legal and political attacks on them.”

Ashley Biden faced a federal criminal case involving two individuals convicted of stealing her personal diary, which reportedly contains references to her father’s “inappropriate” showers with her.

White House aides suggest that Joe Biden’s decision to run for president against Donald Trump in 2020 may have exacerbated these legal challenges.

The revelations come at a shaky moment for Joe Biden’s re-election bid, with polls indicating he could be on his way out as a one-term president.

As reported by Axis, “[Joe Biden’s] struggles — along with the still raw personal grief over his son Beau’s death in 2015 — can manifest with tears and an ‘impenetrable sadness,’2 as one person close to Biden called it.”

The Biden family has previously struggled with drug abuse. Before Joe Biden took office in 2020, Hunter Biden struggled with addiction to crack cocaine and alcohol, prompting him to seek treatment in California after his father’s presidential announcement.

Ashley Biden, facing her own battles with addiction, underwent treatment at a Florida rehab center and reportedly experienced a relapse in early 2019.

Hallie Biden, the widow of Joe Biden’s late son Beau Biden, also struggled with addiction, including a period of dependency on crack cocaine during her relationship with Hunter Biden.

“I didn’t want the family to go through it. I was worried the family couldn’t go through it. I worried about Hunter. The grandkids. And Joe,” Valerie Biden Owens, Joe Biden’s sister, wrote in her book, Growing Up Biden.