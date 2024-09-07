Hunter Biden Offers Unlikely Explanation for Strategic ‘Guilty’ Plea

(Headline USA) Hunter Biden claimed this week that he decided to plead guilty to nine federal tax charges to “spare” his family from being “publicly humiliated” during his trial, according to the New York Post.

“I went to trial in Delaware not realizing the anguish it would cause my family, and I will not put them through it again,” he said in a statement, making reference to an earlier trial in which he was convicted of violating federal gun laws.

“I will not subject my family to more pain, more invasions of privacy and needless embarrassment,” he added. “For all I have put them through over the years, I can spare them this, and so I have decided to plead guilty.”

Biden’s lawyers changed the embattled first son’s plea on Thursday after initially vowing to fight the charges brought against him. Some have speculated that Hunter Biden’s guilty plea could be rewarded by another cushy plea deal, or even by a presidential pardon.

Although his father, President Joe Biden, continues to pledge that he would not take such a measure himself, scenarios such as having him resign early to give Vice President Kamala Harris the honor of becoming the first Indian woman president might include the pardon as part of a quid-pro-quo negotiation.



In his statement, Hunter Biden sought to compare himself to “millions of Americans” who fail to “file and pay … taxes on time,” and again used his past drug addiction to write off his behavior.

“As I have stated, addiction is not an excuse, but it is an explanation for some of my failures at issue in this case,” the 54-year-old lawyer claimed. “When I was addicted, I wasn’t thinking about my taxes, I was thinking about surviving.”



Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden’s attorney, said the first son’s guilty plea would prevent “a show trial that would not have provided all the facts or served any justice.”

The trial was expected to take place before the November election, which would likely put the corrupt Biden family at top of mind for voters going to the polls.

By contrast, the trials and sentencing stemming from multiple lawfare attacks on former President Donald Trump have largely been delayed until after the Nov. 5 election.

The three felony and six misdemeanor charges against Hunter Biden said that he “engaged in a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes he owed for tax years 2016 through 2019, from in or about January 2017 through in or about October 15, 2020, and to evade the assessment of taxes for tax year 2018 when he filed false returns in or about February 2020.”

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine, who helped break the story about Hunter Biden’s laptop, pointed out that the guilty plea vindicates those who blew the whistle on his alleged criminal activity before the 2020 election.