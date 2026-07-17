Hunter Biden’s $1.7 Million Defamation Victory Is Short-Lived

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Just last week, disgraced former first son Hunter Biden celebrated after a federal judge awarded him over one million dollars in connection with a defamation lawsuit. But that victory may be short-lived after his former attorneys filed a lien seeking the proceeds.

The June 10 $1.7 million judgment stems from Biden’s lawsuit against former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne, whom Biden alleged falsely accused him of participating in an $800 million bribery scheme.

On Thursday, Biden’s former attorneys at Winston Taylor filed a lien seeking the $1.7 million judgment to recover payment for legal services they say remain unpaid, as reported first by the Washington Free Beacon.

Attorneys Shawn R. Obi and Scott M. Ahmad wrote in the court filing that they represented Biden on an hourly basis from Dec. 23, 2022, through March 12, 2025.

In the lien filing, Obi and Ahmad noted that the amount Biden owes them “substantially” exceeds the $1.7 million judgment.

According to the filing, Biden retained Obi and Ahmad to represent him in matters tied to congressional oversight and investigations, as well as the criminal investigations led by the DOJ and David C. Weiss, the former U.S. attorney for the District of Delaware and former special counsel.

The attorneys also represented Biden in the defamation lawsuit against Byrne, which was filed on Nov. 8, 2023. They added that they have filed a separate collection lawsuit against Biden in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson presided over the defamation case and entered Biden the $1.7 million judgment against Byrne after Byrne seemingly failed to properly respond to the lawsuit.

Despite celebrating the ruling in multiple posts on X, Biden made no mention of his former attorneys. Biden has repeatedly claimed to be broke, saying his painting business faltered after his father, former President Joe Biden, left the White House in 2025.

He has since attempted a media comeback by appearing on unconventional programs, including The Candace Owens Show, and by giving an interview to Nick Fuentes.