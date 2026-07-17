MAGA Civil War Erupts Over Trump’s Celebrity Whisperer

(José Niño, Headline USA) Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., has put White House officials on notice that he intends to torpedo every rule hitting the House floor until President Donald Trump drops adviser Alex Bruesewitz, NOTUS reported, citing three sources.

For weeks Fine has worked his colleagues with the same message, that Bruesewitz must go, one source told NOTUS, and his push sharpened recently. Fine stood alone among Republicans on Tuesday in opposing the rule that sets the terms for how the chamber takes up certain bills this week. Two sources familiar with the matter told NOTUS that Fine informed the White House the no votes keep coming until Trump cuts Bruesewitz, who draws no federal salary but commands the president’s attention.

The pressure falls on House Speaker Mike Johnson, whose narrow Republican cushion cannot absorb defections. NOTUS reported the impasse could freeze any meaningful legislation ahead of the midterms.

“The White House will continue working closely with members to advance the President’s agenda,” a White House official told NOTUS.

Fine and Bruesewitz both stayed silent when NOTUS sought comment.

Their clash ignited after Bruesewitz sat down for “The Tucker Carlson Show”, where the host tagged Fine as “that creepy fat guy from Florida who endorsed genocide.” Bruesewitz then swung toward Fine’s primary opponent, influencer Dan Bilzerian, and dismissed the pair of them.

“We have two extremes running that race, both I don’t agree with. So we have Dan Bilzerian, maybe one of the people who’s helped bring degeneracy to young men in America more than anybody. And Randy Fine. Maybe we need some better choices,” Bruesewitz said.

Fine hit back last month, calling out Bruesewitz, Carlson and Candace Owens on X.

“There is a mind virus that is trying to infect the Republican party,” he wrote. “Tucker, Alex Bruesewitz, and Candace Owens fundamentally hate the American origin story. They seek to pit Jews and Christians against each other and fetishize Islam to distract from its stated goal to destroy the West.”

Bruesewitz, 29, keeps close ties to Trump and to top West Wing staff. He built out Trump’s 2024 podcast tour and pulled young men toward the ticket, NOTUS noted. He also brought rapper Nicki Minaj into MAGA politics.

Trump has not budged. Bruesewitz has shared photographs from inside the Oval Office with Minaj and the president while Fine keeps pressing his demand, NOTUS reported.

Trump backed Fine when he claimed the seat in a 2025 special election. Bilzerian and other Republicans now challenge him in an August primary.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino