Monday, July 13, 2026

Report: Hunter Biden And Nick Fuentes Nearly Get Physical in Motel

Sources say the sitdown nearly became a boxing match...

Posted by Jose Nino
FILE - Hunter Biden arrives at the O'Neill House Office Building for a closed-door deposition on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 28, 2024. A federal appeals court ruled Thursday, May 9, that Biden's case on firearms charges should move forward. The ruling sets the stage for the trial to begin next month in Delaware. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(José Niño, Headline USA) Hunter Biden, son of former President Joe Biden, reportedly agreed to an interview with national commentator Nick Fuentes that came close to erupting into a physical clash, according to a fresh TMZ report.

Insiders told TMZ that Hunter, Fuentes, and Channel 5 host Andrew Callaghan met inside a Philadelphia motel room on Sunday, July 12, for a “no question off limits” sitdown. The three wanted to see whether the son of a Democratic president and a right wing streamer could uncover any common ground. What unfolded instead caught fire.

According to TMZ, Hunter and Fuentes shared jokes and kicked around ideas in some stretches, though the meeting also erupted into sharp clashes. Tensions climbed so high at one point that Callaghan almost had to jump in and stop the conversation from spiraling into a fistfight.

TMZ reports that Fuentes made the first move, reaching out to Callaghan’s team in hopes of securing an interview where he could lay out how his views have changed and answer what he sees as false impressions of him. Hunter and Callaghan were already planning something together, so Callaghan’s crew brought Fuentes aboard, and he pounced on the opening.

Each man has built a name for saying incendiary things. TMZ points out that only last week Hunter casually raised the possibility that he could start an OnlyFans account while appearing on “Friends Keep Secrets.” Fuentes, on the other hand, has faced sweeping backlash over comments detractors label antisemitic and over his promotion of turning America into an authoritarian, Christian nationalist regime.

So far, not one of the three men has confirmed the meeting on the record, and no video has emerged. TMZ reports the interview will hit later this month.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

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