Chuck Schumer Dodges Question about Senate Floor ‘Fart’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., remained tight-lipped on Thursday when confronted about whether he let one loose during a speech a day before.

Schumer declined to address online rumors that he may have farted while delivering remarks on the Senate floor on Wednesday, as captured live by C-SPAN.

“Did you fart yesterday on the Senate floor?” TMZ reporter Jacob Wasserman asked as Schumer wrapped up fielding questions outside the U.S. Capitol.

Schumer, seemingly unfazed by the question, did not respond as he walked toward his black SUV, accompanied by bodyguards.

Wasserman’s question came after Schumer gained viral attention on social media when an audible sound was picked up through his microphone during his remarks.

Before the noise was picked up, Schumer was about to discuss the Iran war and Senate Democrats’ blockade of the $1.15 trillion National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2027.

“Now on Iran and the NDAA,” Schumer said, with his hands in his pants pockets, before a sound resembling an air leak was heard.

Critics online quickly speculated that the sound was a “loud fart,” pointing to Schumer’s reaction as he briefly appeared uncomfortable, looked upward and then shifted his position.

Schumer’s team has not addressed the viral attention either.