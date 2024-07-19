Quantcast
Friday, July 19, 2024

Biden ‘Appears to Accept’ Decision to Step Down as ‘Soon’ This Weekend

'I pray that he does the right thing. He's headed that way...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
President Joe Biden waves as he walks down the steps of Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Biden is returning to his home in Rehoboth Beach, Del., to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Joe Biden appeared to acknowledge that his pathway for re-election is narrowing following a coup from Democratic Party officials, several media outlets reported on Thursday, citing remarks from individuals close to Biden. 

“Reality is setting in,” an anonymous source told the New York Times, referring to the idea that President Donald Trump is poised to make a comeback if Biden does not drop out of the race. 

In remarks to Axios, top Democrats indicated that private pressure from former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., will coerce Biden to announce an exit “as soon as this weekend.” 

One of Biden’s close friends said that the president’s “choice is to be one of history’s heroes, or to be sure of the fact that there’ll never be a Biden presidential library.” The friend added, “I pray that he does the right thing. He’s headed that way.” 

Biden is currently at his Delaware beach home, where he is recovering after testing positive for COVID-19. This isolation has prompted Biden to realize that despite millions of Democratic primary voters picking him as the nominee, party officials want him out. 

In response to expectations of a potential announcement, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates simply wrote on X, “No.” 

Biden campaign spokesperson TJ Ducklo — a former White House staffer who left in disgrace in 2021 after threatening a reporter who exposed him for having a relationship with embattled reporter Alexis McCammond also refuted these allegations, calling Biden the “party’s nominee.”

A Community Note (Twitter’s fact-checking mechanism) placed a context label adjacent to Ducklo’s tweet, clarifying that Biden is “NOT” the Democratic nominee as the delegates have not nominated him.

