(Headline USA) More than four years after Hunter Biden’s shady foreign business dealings were first exposed, the leftist New York Times acknowledged this week that the president’s son attempted to enlist the help of the Obama administration to secure a lucrative deal for Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

Records that were conveniently released to the Times after President Joe Biden ended his bid for reelection, revealed that Hunter contacted multiple officials within the State Department in an effort to establish a deal between Burisma and Enrico Rossi, president of Italy’s Tuscany region, while Hunter’s father was vice president.

At the time, Burisma was working to gain regulatory approval from Itayl for a geothermal energy project.

The content of Hunter’s pitch to State Department officials was not released, but the State Department’s response back to him was.

“I want to be careful about promising too much,” a Commerce Department official at the U.S. Embassy in Italy wrote in response to Hunter’s letter.

The official also warned Hunter that he could be violating U.S. law by trying to involve the State Department.

“This is a Ukrainian company and, purely to protect ourselves, [the US government] should not be actively advocating with the government of Italy without the company going through the [Department of Commerce] Advocacy Center,” the official noted.

In a separate email to other U.S. officials, the same Commerce Department official suggested Hunter reached out to multiple Obama administration officials in his quest for assistance.

“The Ambassador already replied to one letter from Mr. Biden,” the Commerce Department official wrote. “He may be shopping for more support than he got here.”

The report comes just days after special counsel David Weiss introduced evidence of alleged Foreign Agents Registration Act violations against Hunter in the first son’s felony tax fraud case.

In the filing, Weiss accused Hunter of attempting “to influence U.S. government agencies” to help himself and his business associates, including Romanian businessman Gabriel Popuviciu, who was convicted in Romania of bribery in 2016.

Hunter was already convicted in Delaware of felonies stemming from his violation of federal gun laws.

Joe Biden previously indicated that he would not issue any pardons on his son’s behalf. However, if Biden were to resign the presidency early to make room for newly annointed presidential candidate Kamala Harris, a blanket presidential pardon for Hunter’s crimes undoubtedly would be part of the negotiation.