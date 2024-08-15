Quantcast
Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Whistleblower Sues Gascon for ‘Retaliation’ over Adult Tranny Rapist Sent to Girls Prison

'Because this evidence conflicted with D.A. Gascon’s recently enacted policies and public statements, Gascon sought to suppress it...'

Posted by Contributing Author
George Gascon
George Gascon / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) A Los Angeles prosecutor filed a lawsuit against George Soros-backed District Attorney George Gascon this week, alleging that Gascon launched an “extensive retaliation campaign” against him after he blew the whistle on Gascon’s soft-on-crime policies, Fox News reported.

Shea Sanna, the deputy district attorney of Los Angeles County, alleged in the lawsuit that Garscon has targeted him for “reporting unlawful and unethical conduct to [Gascon’s] supervisors and the public.”

In one such case, Gascon allegedly pressured Sanna to “suppress critical information” about a convicted transgender sex offender, James “Hannah” Tubbs, the lawsuit says.

Tubbs began identifying as female—despite presenting as male—after being arrested in connection with the 2014 case involving the molestation of a 10-year-old girl.

Gascon’s office refused to prosecute Tubbs as an adult, even though Tubbs was two weeks away from turning 18 at the time of the abuse and already well past 20 at the time of the 2022 prosecution.

Gascon’s office also agreed to prosecute Tubbs as a girl, leading to Tubbs being sentenced to a juvenile facility for girls for two years. 

When Sanna raised concerns about Gascon’s decision, Gascon allegedly took him off the case and prevented him from presenting incriminating evidence against Tubbs, the lawsuit alleges.

Gascon then targeted Sanna with “sham investigations” and even suspended him for “misgendering” Tubbs. 

“In the Tubbs case, Deputy District Attorney Shea Sanna did nothing but seek to uphold his ethical and legal duties to present all relevant evidence to the court,” Sanna’s attorney, Anthony Fusaro, said in a statement.

“Yet because this evidence conflicted with D.A. Gascon’s recently enacted policies and public statements, Gascon sought to suppress it,” Fusaro continued. “When Mr. Sanna informed his supervisors and the public of Gascon’s suppression efforts, Gascon responded with a relentless retaliation campaign against Mr. Sanna that persists to this day.”

Sanna’s lawsuit against Gascon is just the latest the embattled district attorney is facing. More than two dozen prosecutors in Gascon’s office have filed similar complaints.

Gascon has survived two recall efforts against him, but he ould be ousted this November as he faces off against independent candidate Nathan Hochman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
NYTimes Admits Hunter Biden Asked Obama Admin for Help Landing Burisma Deal
Next article
Biden Admin Responds to Accusations of Betraying Israeli Operatives to Iran

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com