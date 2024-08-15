Whistleblower Sues Gascon for ‘Retaliation’ over Adult Tranny Rapist Sent to Girls Prison

(Headline USA) A Los Angeles prosecutor filed a lawsuit against George Soros-backed District Attorney George Gascon this week, alleging that Gascon launched an “extensive retaliation campaign” against him after he blew the whistle on Gascon’s soft-on-crime policies, Fox News reported.

Shea Sanna, the deputy district attorney of Los Angeles County, alleged in the lawsuit that Garscon has targeted him for “reporting unlawful and unethical conduct to [Gascon’s] supervisors and the public.”

In one such case, Gascon allegedly pressured Sanna to “suppress critical information” about a convicted transgender sex offender, James “Hannah” Tubbs, the lawsuit says.

Tubbs began identifying as female—despite presenting as male—after being arrested in connection with the 2014 case involving the molestation of a 10-year-old girl.

Gascon’s office refused to prosecute Tubbs as an adult, even though Tubbs was two weeks away from turning 18 at the time of the abuse and already well past 20 at the time of the 2022 prosecution.

Gascon’s office also agreed to prosecute Tubbs as a girl, leading to Tubbs being sentenced to a juvenile facility for girls for two years.

When Sanna raised concerns about Gascon’s decision, Gascon allegedly took him off the case and prevented him from presenting incriminating evidence against Tubbs, the lawsuit alleges.

Gascon then targeted Sanna with “sham investigations” and even suspended him for “misgendering” Tubbs.

“In the Tubbs case, Deputy District Attorney Shea Sanna did nothing but seek to uphold his ethical and legal duties to present all relevant evidence to the court,” Sanna’s attorney, Anthony Fusaro, said in a statement.

“Yet because this evidence conflicted with D.A. Gascon’s recently enacted policies and public statements, Gascon sought to suppress it,” Fusaro continued. “When Mr. Sanna informed his supervisors and the public of Gascon’s suppression efforts, Gascon responded with a relentless retaliation campaign against Mr. Sanna that persists to this day.”

Sanna’s lawsuit against Gascon is just the latest the embattled district attorney is facing. More than two dozen prosecutors in Gascon’s office have filed similar complaints.

Gascon has survived two recall efforts against him, but he ould be ousted this November as he faces off against independent candidate Nathan Hochman.