Quantcast
Thursday, November 7, 2024

How Barron Trump Helped Secure His Father’s Landslide Victory

'Call Barron and see what he thinks and let me know...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Donald and Barron Trump
Donald and Barron Trump / IMAGE: @Peter_Walkerson via Twitter

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Donald Trump’s appearances on popular independent podcasts is being credited as one of the key factors contributing to his landslide 2024 presidential election victory—with his appearances with younger streamers leading to his best-ever performance with voters under 30 years old.

According to an election retrospective from Time Magazine, Barron Trump was a key factor in influencing what shows his father appeared on.

Time’s deep-dive on Wednesday said that Trump tasked a 27-year-old campaign staffer named Alex Bruesewitz in July to formulate a list of online podcast personalities for interviews.

“I have a list of podcasts I wanted to pitch you on,” Bruesewitz reportedly said, to which Trump responded: “Have you talked this over with Barron?”

At that time, Bruesewitz said he hadn’t talked to Barron, and so Trump hung up the phone on him. “Call Barron and see what he thinks and let me know,” the President told him.

“Bruesewitz reached Barron later that day and learned that he was particularly fond of Adin Ross, a provocateur mostly known for collaborating with celebrities on live-streams of video games, such as NBA2K and Grand Theft Auto. They agreed that’s where Trump should start. The podcast strategy was in motion,” Time wrote.

As Headline USA reported in August, Trump’s appearance with Ross went viral, especially among the male Gen-Z population. Within minutes of hosting, Ross, who holds the record as the number one channel on the streaming service Kick, noted that he had already broken the site as a result of high traffic from viewers.

At the end of the interview, Ross surprised Trump with a gift outside Mar-A-Lago—a wrapped MAGA-themed Tesla Cybertruck.

“That’s an Elon,” Trump said after seeing the vehicle.

After Ross’s show, Trump went on the shows of Logan Paul, Theo Von and Joe Rogan to finalize his campaign heading into Tuesday.

“The campaign made a deliberate decision to avoid most traditional media interviews,” Time reported.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Hispanic Voters Hit w/ Racist Attacks After Massive Shift to Trump
Next article
DOJ Seeks 30 Months for Gov’t Provocateur Who Promoted Terrorism in Militia

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com