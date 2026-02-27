Friday, February 27, 2026

House To Vote on Iran War Powers Next Week as Trump Has US on Brink of a Major Conflict

The resolution in the House was a bipartisan bill introduced by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) during the 12-Day War in June 2025….

Iranian flag
A soccer fan holds a flag from Iran prior to the World Cup group B soccer match between Wales and Iran, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar. / PHOTO: AP

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) Democrats in the House and Senate vowed on Thursday that they will hold a vote next week on War Powers Resolutions aimed at blocking President Donald Trump from launching an attack on Iran without congressional authorization, as required by the US Constitution.

Contact your representatives in the House and tell them to support H.Con.Res. 38 to prevent the president from conducting an illegal attack on Iran.

The resolution in the House was a bipartisan bill introduced by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) during the 12-Day War in June 2025, but a ceasefire was reached before a vote was held. Khanna announced last week that he would bring the bill to the floor for a vote, and after initially delaying the vote, Democratic leadership is now on board.

“As soon as Congress reconvenes next week, we will compel a vote of the full House of Representatives on the bipartisan Khanna-Massie War Powers Resolution,” a group of senior House Democrats said in a joint statement. “This legislation would require the President to come to Congress to make the case for using military force against Iran.”

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) also said on Thursday that he expects to vote on an Iran War Powers Resolution in the Senate “early next week.” Kaine’s resolution is also bipartisan since it has been co-sponsored by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY).

There are signs that more Republicans could dissent to get the resolution through Congress, as the Trump administration has not made a coherent case for war amid what is said to be the largest US buildup of air and naval forces in the Middle East since the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

“I have asked for a classified briefing defining the mission in Iran,” Rep Warren Davidson (R-OH) wrote on X on Thursday. “In the absence of new information, I will support the War Powers resolution in the House next week. War requires Congressional authorization. There are actions short of war, but no case has been made.”

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.  

 

