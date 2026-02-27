Hacker Gained Access to ‘Epstein Files’ During Super Bowl Sunday in 2023; 100 TB of Data Lost

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The FBI’s New York office was hacked on Super Bowl Sunday in 2023, and intruders were able to access files about sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein, according to an explosive FBI record unearthed from the “Epstein files”—the trove of documents released by the U.S. government pursuant to congressional legislation.

Worse still, roughly 100 terabytes of data was lost as a result of the intrusion, the newly revealed FBI record says.

The record in question is a draft of a September 2024 sworn declaration from FBI agent Aaron Spivack, who was under an internal bureau investigation for being responsible for the February 2023 computer intrusion. The record has been reported on by a French publication and was posted on Reddit, but has otherwise remained unpublicized until now.

According to Agent Spivack’s declaration, the 2023 FBI computer hack stems from the bureau enabling remote internet access to the C-20 computer lab. The FBI’s C-20 squad is a group in the New York office that investigates child sex crimes by.

“I believe enabling remote access to the C-20 computer lab was a good initiative, but it was not executed properly,” Agent Spivak said in his declaration.

As a result, the FBI’s C-20 computer lab was hacked on Feb. 12, 2023, when the Chiefs played the Eagles in the Super Bowl. Agent Spivack said he discovered the intrusion the next day.

“Around 3:30pm or so we located the log files and began combing through, which is when we noticed strange IP activity that took place yesterday from two IP addresses. The activity included combing through certain files pertaining to the Epstein investigation,” he said.

“I reached out to one of the case agents to see if they were in the office yesterday, thinking that maybe they inadvertently changed a setting on the NAS or if they noticed anything strange about them.”

Additionally, Agent Spivack said that 500 terabytes of data went missing as a result of the intrusion. He said he was able to recover about 400 terabytes.

“I was told to Google how to recover the data,” he remarked in his declaration. “No one else tried to help us.”

Spivak said his team wasn’t able to identify the computer that hacked them—“but it had to have accessed our network either by being plugged into the network, or possibly by telnetting in virtually,” he added.

The ultimate outcome of the FBI’s internal investigation is unclear. Based on his apparent LinkedIn profile, it looks like Agent Spivack, who vigorously argued that he wasn’t responsible for the intrusion, is still employed by the FBI.

Neither the FBI nor Agent Spivack responded to messages sent Thursday night seeking comment on the matter, including whether any Epstein records were among the missing terabytes of data.

Rumors of missing or destroyed Epstein evidence have persisted ever since it was revealed that Epstein had removed computers from his Palm Beach home before police searched it in October 2005.

Last February, author Michael Shellenberger reported that FBI employees were destroying evidence on severs. Shellenberger’s source was FBI whistleblower Garret O’Boyle, who in turn heard the rumor from another agent inside the bureau.

Most recently, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., made similar comments on CNN on Thursday.

“We had someone come forward and say there was destruction of evidence under the former deputy director of the FBI,” Luna said.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.