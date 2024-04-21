Quantcast
Sunday, April 21, 2024

House Spent $95 Billion on Foreign Aid on Saturday

Many Democrats cheered on the House floor and waved blue-and-yellow flags of Ukraine...

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Nancy Pelosi, Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., right, hold up a Ukrainian flag autographed by front-line troops in Bakhmu, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill. / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) The House has approved $95 billion in foreign aid for Ukraine and Israel in a rare weekend session as Democrats and Republicans banded together.

With an overwhelming vote Saturday, the $61 billion in aid for Ukraine passed in a matter of minutes. Many Democrats cheered on the House floor and waved blue-and-yellow flags of Ukraine.

Aid to Israel and the other allies also won approval by healthy margins.

The whole package will go to the Senate, which could pass it as soon as Tuesday. Joe Biden has promised to sign it immediately.

“We did our work here, and I think history will judge it well,” said a weary Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

Biden spoke separately with Johnson and Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries to thank them.

“I urge the Senate to quickly send this package to my desk so that I can sign it into law and we can quickly send weapons and equipment to Ukraine to meet their urgent battlefield needs,” Biden said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine said he was “grateful” to both parties in the House and “personally Speaker Mike Johnson.”

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

