House GOP Releases DHS Whistleblower Warning about Tim Walz’s CCP Links

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The House Oversight Committee has released a Department of Homeland Security whistleblower disclosure, which warned that the Chinese Communist Party was targeting vice presidential candidate Tim Walz as a potential asset.

Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., included the whistleblower disclosure in a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday. The DHS disclosure released by Comer is a Microsoft Teams group chat, which was sent the day Walz was tapped as Harris’s running mate. The message warns that Harris’s pick “feeds into what [China] has been doing here with him and local gov.”

“It’s seriously a line of the intel. Target someone who is perceived they can get to DC,” the message warned.

🚨 WHISTLEBLOWER DISCLOSURES ABOUT WALZ’S CCP TIES 🚨 Because of DHS’s lack of compliance with our legal subpoena and unwillingness to cooperate in good faith, @RepJamesComer is releasing a small portion of the Department’s internal communications received from a whistleblower… pic.twitter.com/Gu3AQ4qP3R — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) October 29, 2024

Comer said he felt compelled to release the text message after Mayorkas stonewalled his request for DHS records about Walz’s links to the CCP.

“Because of DHS’s lack of compliance with the Committee’s legal subpoena and unwillingness to cooperate in good faith, the Committee is releasing a small portion of the Department’s internal communications it received from a whistleblower. The information shows DHS officials with subject matter expertise discussing, on the same day Vice President Kamala Harris selected Governor Walz as her running mate, the CCP’s targeting of Governor Walz,” Comer said.

“The Committee is releasing the above message as an example of communications within DHS’s possession in which DHS officials express concern about the CCP targeting politicians and their influence operations at the state and local levels—and specifically, concerns about the CCP’s influence operations as they relate to Governor Walz.”

Comer reiterated to Mayorkas that he expects a “prompt response” to his committee’s subpoena, which was issued in August.

Meanwhile, the FBI is also stonewalling the House Oversight investigation.

“The FBI’s silence regarding Mr. Walz’s documented relations with CCP affiliates is inexcusable,” Comer said last month in a letter to FBI Director Chris Wray.

“The Committee must understand the full extent of Mr. Walz’s ties to the CCP.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.