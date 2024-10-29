Quantcast
Tuesday, October 29, 2024

House GOP Releases DHS Whistleblower Warning about Tim Walz’s CCP Links

'Because of DHS’s lack of compliance with the Committee’s legal subpoena and unwillingness to cooperate in good faith, the Committee is releasing a small portion of the Department’s internal communications it received from a whistleblower...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Tim Walz
Tim Walz / Image: KARE

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The House Oversight Committee has released a Department of Homeland Security whistleblower disclosure, which warned that the Chinese Communist Party was targeting vice presidential candidate Tim Walz as a potential asset.

Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., included the whistleblower disclosure in a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday. The DHS disclosure released by Comer is a Microsoft Teams group chat, which was sent the day Walz was tapped as Harris’s running mate. The message warns that Harris’s pick “feeds into what [China] has been doing here with him and local gov.”

“It’s seriously a line of the intel. Target someone who is perceived they can get to DC,” the message warned.

Comer said he felt compelled to release the text message after Mayorkas stonewalled his request for DHS records about Walz’s links to the CCP.

“Because of DHS’s lack of compliance with the Committee’s legal subpoena and unwillingness to cooperate in good faith, the Committee is releasing a small portion of the Department’s internal communications it received from a whistleblower. The information shows DHS officials with subject matter expertise discussing, on the same day Vice President Kamala Harris selected Governor Walz as her running mate, the CCP’s targeting of Governor Walz,” Comer said.

“The Committee is releasing the above message as an example of communications within DHS’s possession in which DHS officials express concern about the CCP targeting politicians and their influence operations at the state and local levels—and specifically, concerns about the CCP’s influence operations as they relate to Governor Walz.”

Comer reiterated to Mayorkas that he expects a “prompt response” to his committee’s subpoena, which was issued in August.

Meanwhile, the FBI is also stonewalling the House Oversight investigation.

“The FBI’s silence regarding Mr. Walz’s documented relations with CCP affiliates is inexcusable,” Comer said last month in a letter to FBI Director Chris Wray.

“The Committee must understand the full extent of Mr. Walz’s ties to the CCP.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Whistleblower: FBI Ran Secret ‘Honey Pot’ Operation against Trump Campaign
Next article
Fitness App Strava Gives Away Location of Biden, Trump and Other Leaders

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com