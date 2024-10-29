Whistleblower: FBI Ran Secret ‘Honey Pot’ Operation against Trump Campaign

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A whistleblower has reportedly made stunning allegations that the FBI conducted an off-the-books operation against Donald Trump in 2015—infiltrating his staff with at least two female undercover agents that acted as “honey pots” while on the campaign trail.

The whistleblower allegation, first reported by the Washington Times, is reportedly being reviewed by the House Judiciary Committee. Neither the FBI nor its then-director James Comey responded to media inquiries before the Times published its report. The Times did not endeavor to explain why the whistleblower disclosure is only being made now, more than nine years after the fact and six days ahead of a major election.

According to the Times, Comey personally approved the off-the-books operation.

The whistleblower disclosure reportedly said that two female FBI undercover agents successfully infiltrated Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign at high levels and were directed to act as “honey pots” while traveling with Mr. Trump and his campaign staff on the trail.

“The off-the-books investigation did not appear to target a specific crime but was more of what agents would describe as a fishing expedition to find something incriminating about Mr. Trump,” the Times reported Tuesday.

The whistleblower reportedly alleged that the off-the-books investigation “had no predicated foundation, so Mr. Comey personally directed the investigation without creating an official case file in Sentinel or any other FBI system.”

According to the whistleblower, the female undercovers targets included Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, who eventually pled guilty to of making false statements to the FBI in October 2017 as part of the bureau’s Russia investigation.

According to the Times, the FBI closed its off-the-books honey pot operation after a newspaper obtained a photograph of one of the undercover agents and was about to publish it.

“The FBI Press Office, according to the agent’s disclosure, misled the newspaper by claiming the photograph was of an FBI informant, not an undercover agent. The FBI said that the informant would be killed if the photograph was published,” the Times reported.

“Additionally, the FBI employee alleged that one of the undercover agents agreed to be transferred to the CIA so that she would not be available as a potential witness, and another bureau employee involved in the operation was rewarded for her activities with a promotion and now is a high-level FBI executive,” the Times added.

The Times concluded its article by reporting that the whistleblower observed FBI employees being directed to “never discuss the operation with anyone ever again.”

