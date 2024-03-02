House GOP Releases 5,000 Hrs of J6 Footage after Arrest of Blaze Reporter 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) House Republicans unleashed Friday a staggering total of 5,000 hours of never-before-seen footage of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, just hours after the FBI apprehended Blaze journalist Steve Baker, who recorded inside the Capitol.

The release of the footage followed House Speaker Mike Johnson’s pledge to uphold his predecessor’s promise to bring transparency regarding the events of the Jan. 6, 2021 riots.

“This ongoing work is especially necessary considering the deeply flawed prior investigation conducted by the partisan January 6 select committee,” Johnson stated, addressing the House Administration Oversight Subcommittee’s footage release.

.@HouseGOP and I applaud Subcommittee Chairman @RepLoudermilk and the @HouseAdmin committee for their ongoing work to deliver ALL the January 6th tapes to the American people. Today, 5,000 more hours of Capitol security footage from January 6th, 2021 is now available for the… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) March 1, 2024

House Republicans clarified that the release does not compromise sensitive security information. The unveiling comes on the heels of the prior release of 90 hours of footage.

“My subcommittee’s investigation has always been about providing the American people with full transparency and complete accountability about what really happened on January 6, 2021,” House Administration Oversight Subcommittee Chairman Barry Loudermilk asserted.

BREAKING: @RepLoudermilk tells me that today, House Republicans will release 5,000 hours of Jan. 6 CCTV footage from the Capitol partially in response to the FBI’s arrest of Blaze Media journalist Steve Baker. The House also plans to release ALL 40K hours over the next 8 weeks. pic.twitter.com/elUrxqLWZa — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) March 1, 2024

The footage release coincided with the arrest of the Blaze’s Baker, who voluntarily surrendered to federal authorities after being charged with four misdemeanor offenses for illegally entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

At the time of the incident, Baker worked as an independent journalist and has subsequently released damning reports on misleading claims about the events when supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol.

Video footage of Baker’s arrest has since gone viral on social media, depicting two federal officials escorting a handcuffed Baker into a sedan.

Blaze Media Investigative Journalist @TPC4USA has now been taken into FBI custody for his J6 reporting Watch: pic.twitter.com/OF9WVh26ER — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 1, 2024

Following his release, a stunned Baker described the harrowing experience he endured while in federal custody.

“I’m actually still shaking,” Baker told the Blaze in an interview. “I don’t like the deliberate humiliation they put me through. There was no reason to do that. There was no reason to march me into a courtroom in leg chains today.”

.@TPC4USA speaks after FBI arrest: “I don’t like the deliberate humiliation they put me through. There was no reason to do that. There was no reason to march me into a courtroom in leg chains today.” pic.twitter.com/d5LSEwde29 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 1, 2024

