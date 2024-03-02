Quantcast
Saturday, March 2, 2024

House GOP Releases 5,000 Hrs of J6 Footage after Arrest of Blaze Reporter 

'My subcommittee’s investigation has always been about providing the American people with full transparency...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021, that some blame for fueling the attack on the U.S. Capitol. On Thursday, Feb. 8, the nation's highest court is scheduled to hear arguments in a case involving Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits those who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from holding office. The case arises from a decision in Colorado, where that state's Supreme Court ruled that Trump violated Section 3 of the 14th Amendment and should be banned from ballot. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) House Republicans unleashed Friday a staggering total of 5,000 hours of never-before-seen footage of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, just hours after the FBI apprehended Blaze journalist Steve Baker, who recorded inside the Capitol.

The release of the footage followed House Speaker Mike Johnson’s pledge to uphold his predecessor’s promise to bring transparency regarding the events of the Jan. 6, 2021 riots.

“This ongoing work is especially necessary considering the deeply flawed prior investigation conducted by the partisan January 6 select committee,” Johnson stated, addressing the House Administration Oversight Subcommittee’s footage release.

House Republicans clarified that the release does not compromise sensitive security information. The unveiling comes on the heels of the prior release of 90 hours of footage.

“My subcommittee’s investigation has always been about providing the American people with full transparency and complete accountability about what really happened on January 6, 2021,” House Administration Oversight Subcommittee Chairman Barry Loudermilk asserted.

The footage release coincided with the arrest of the Blaze’s Baker, who voluntarily surrendered to federal authorities after being charged with four misdemeanor offenses for illegally entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. 

At the time of the incident, Baker worked as an independent journalist and has subsequently released damning reports on misleading claims about the events when supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol. 

Video footage of Baker’s arrest has since gone viral on social media, depicting two federal officials escorting a handcuffed Baker into a sedan.

Following his release, a stunned Baker described the harrowing experience he endured while in federal custody. 

“I’m actually still shaking,” Baker told the Blaze in an interview. “I don’t like the deliberate humiliation they put me through. There was no reason to do that. There was no reason to march me into a courtroom in leg chains today.”

Watch the Jan. 6 footage on the following Rumble link.

