Thursday, November 20, 2025

House GOP Refers Ex-Jack Smith Attack Dog for Criminal Investigation

According to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, Windom stonewalled “on the inaccurate basis that DOJ had not authorized” the line of questioning...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Jack Smith
Jack Smith / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday referred a former top prosecutor on Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team to the DOJ for criminal prosecution over obstruction of Congress accusations. 

The referral targets former Senior Assistant Special Counsel Thomas Windom on claims he refused to answer nearly all questions in a closed-door deposition in June 2025. 

At the time, Windom appeared before the committee to address damning accusations of misconduct in Smith’s long-shot attempt to imprison President Donald Trump after he left office in 2021. 

According to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, Windom stonewalled “on the inaccurate basis that DOJ had not authorized” the line of questioning.  

His refusal to answer questions contradicted the Trump administration’s directive to provide “unrestricted testimony,” Jordan wrote in a 193-page letter outlining the allegations to Attorney General Pam Bondi. 

“Windom’s improper refusal to answer nearly all questions during his deposition obstructed the Committee’s fact-finding, and his conduct can only be understood as an intentional, corrupt effort to thwart the Committee’s inquiry,” Jordan said in a statement. 

Jordan added that Windom had direct knowledge of an early proposal brought to the FBI by J.P. Cooney to investigate Trump. He also interacted with members of the anti-Trump Jan. 6 Committee and obtained documents from them. 

Additionally, Windom was reportedly aware of the FBI’s seizure of Rep. Scott Perry’s cellphone as well as broad subpoenas targeting other lawmakers and conservative organizations. 

The referral points to one striking instance of alleged obstruction in which Windom claimed he was not allowed to discuss his interactions with FBI officials because they were not “DOJ officials.” 

Windom’s claim was bizarre, as the FBI is a federal agency under the DOJ. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
The House Vote That May Have Saved Domestic Abuser Cory Mills

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com