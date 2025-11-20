House GOP Refers Ex-Jack Smith Attack Dog for Criminal Investigation

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday referred a former top prosecutor on Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team to the DOJ for criminal prosecution over obstruction of Congress accusations.

The referral targets former Senior Assistant Special Counsel Thomas Windom on claims he refused to answer nearly all questions in a closed-door deposition in June 2025.

At the time, Windom appeared before the committee to address damning accusations of misconduct in Smith’s long-shot attempt to imprison President Donald Trump after he left office in 2021.

Thomas Windom: -Refused to answer questions during his deposition that he previously answered

during his transcribed interview. -Invoked broad, vague objections to nearly every question we asked. -Improperly asserted his Fifth Amendment rights to questions that could not… pic.twitter.com/CnZOg1od2t — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 19, 2025

According to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, Windom stonewalled “on the inaccurate basis that DOJ had not authorized” the line of questioning.

His refusal to answer questions contradicted the Trump administration’s directive to provide “unrestricted testimony,” Jordan wrote in a 193-page letter outlining the allegations to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

“Windom’s improper refusal to answer nearly all questions during his deposition obstructed the Committee’s fact-finding, and his conduct can only be understood as an intentional, corrupt effort to thwart the Committee’s inquiry,” Jordan said in a statement.

Jordan added that Windom had direct knowledge of an early proposal brought to the FBI by J.P. Cooney to investigate Trump. He also interacted with members of the anti-Trump Jan. 6 Committee and obtained documents from them.

Additionally, Windom was reportedly aware of the FBI’s seizure of Rep. Scott Perry’s cellphone as well as broad subpoenas targeting other lawmakers and conservative organizations.

The referral points to one striking instance of alleged obstruction in which Windom claimed he was not allowed to discuss his interactions with FBI officials because they were not “DOJ officials.”

Windom’s claim was bizarre, as the FBI is a federal agency under the DOJ.