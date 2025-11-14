House GOP Probes VA Prosecutor Who Shielded Stephen Miller’s Doxer

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The House Judiciary Committee launched an investigation into the “rogue” Virginia prosecutor who shielded Barbara Wien, the leftist activist who allegedly posted flyers doxxing Stephen Miller’s home address.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, announced the probe Wednesday, publishing a fiery, two-page letter to Parisa Dehghani-Tafti, the Democrat prosecutor in Arlington County.

“Your unmistakably partisan actions suggest that you are willing to not only ignore threats of political violence against those with whom you disagree, but will actively side with those making the threats,” Jordan wrote.

🚨NEWS: Chairman @Jim_Jordan launches inquiry into rogue Virginia prosecutor for ignoring threats and doxxing targeting White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller and his family. Every family deserves equal protection under the law—especially amid rising… pic.twitter.com/3TPZp9w3mV — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) November 13, 2025

The probe centers on reports that Parisa Dehghani-Tafti asked a Virginia judge to block the FBI from accessing Wien’s cellphone, a device at the center of a legal battle between the FBI, local police in Arlington and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.

The phone had been seized by Virginia police after security footage captured Wien outside Miller’s home and making a threatening gesture toward his wife, Katie.

Local police detained Wien on suspicion that her distribution of the flyers may have violated state and federal laws against doxxing.

Left-wing U.S. Judge Lindsey Vaala, a donor to both former Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, denied two search warrants for the phone, prompting the federal government to turn to Miyares.

Virginia State Police, acting on behalf of Miyares, had successfully persuaded Virginia Judge Judith Wheat to approve a search warrant after finding evidence that Wien misled investigators during questioning about the alleged threat.

But the situation turned after Dehghani-Tafti intervened on Wien’s behalf and asked Judge Wheat to limit the warrant and block the FBI from accessing the phone’s data. The extraordinary intervention prompted Wheat to amend her earlier order.

Jordan is now demanding that Dehghani-Tafti explain her intervention and turn over all records related to the matter. He also asked her to detail how much federal funding her office receives.

“The appearance that you have allowed your political bias to influence an investigation involving a senior Trump Administration official gives rise to substantial federal concerns,” Jordan added.

Dehghani-Tafti, a left-wing prosecutor, was first elected in 2019 on a woke platform to upend Arlington’s justice system.