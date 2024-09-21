House Ensures Trump’s Protection While 28% of Dems Want Him Dead

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) On Sept. 20, 2024, all 405 members of the House of Representatives voted for the bill, HR9106, that would provide more Secret Service protection for presidential and vice presidential candidates.

Fox News reported that the bill was written to protect Donald Trump since there were already two people who tried to kill him in the last two months.

“Regardless of how every American feels, regardless of how every American intends to vote, it is the right of the American people to determine the outcome of this election. The idea that our election could be decided by an assassin’s bullet should shake the conscience of our nation, and it requires swift action by the federal government,” Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., stated during debate on the bill that happened on Sept. 19, 2024, as reported by the news source.

Lawler and Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., collaborated and introduced the bill.

However, while there was unanimous and bipartisan support among the politicians when it came to acknowledging that Trump should not be murdered, the recent poll among regular Americans showed radically different results.

Napolitan News Service conducted its poll by asking people whether they think that the United States would’ve been better off if Trump had been killed last weekend.

According to the results, 92% of Republicans predictably said that they think Americans wouldn’t benefit in any way if Trump were murdered on Sept. 15, 2024. Even though there were still 47% of regular Democrats who agreed that murdering an innocent person is not something a person should desire, it was revealed that a shocking 28% of Democrats expressed that they wished Trump would’ve died that day.

The poll also indicated that 25% of Democrats said they were unsure about their answer.

If one were to combine the 28% of Trump-hating Democrats with 7% of Republicans agreeing with them in the deathly rhetoric, that would mean 17.5% of Americans, generally speaking, who were polled wished Trump to die.

As expected, conservatives on social media didn’t like the poll’s results.

“Democrats are the most vile, evil, subhumans alive,” @saras76 wrote.

28% of Democrats say that America would have been better off if Trump had been assassinated. Democrats are the most vile, evil, subhumans alive. pic.twitter.com/Sev0cCE1dN — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) September 19, 2024

Zerohedge, a popular conservative news source, also made an ironic comment related to the news in its Twitter post.

“[A] party of joy?” @zerohedge wrote.

Party Of Joy? More Than 1-In-4 Democrats Think US Would Be Better If Trump Had Been Killed https://t.co/qbJC2Tt0LF — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 19, 2024

Another anonymous conservative also suggested that the 25% of Democrats who said that they were not sure also wanted Trump to die but were afraid of potential consequences.