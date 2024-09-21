Trump Supporters Celebrate President’s Book Getting on NY Times Bestseller List

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Despite the entire leftist regime opposing Donald Trump for almost a decade, people still support him, and the politician’s latest book became recent evidence of that.

“I just learned that my newest book, SAVE AMERICA, is a New York Times BEST SELLER! No other book takes you behind the scenes like this coffee table book. I picked each photo, and I can tell you it is FANTASTIC. Get your copy today at [45books],” Trump wrote in one of his Twitter posts.

The New York Times included Trump’s book Save America on the Sept. 22, 2024, Hardcover Nonfiction list, placing it 11th.

“Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his latest book, SAVE AMERICA, becoming a NYT best seller!” founder of Winning Team Publishing Sergio Gor wrote.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., also congratulated Trump.

“President @realDonaldTrumphas made the NYT Best Sellers list. He just can’t stop winning!” she wrote.

Even the person behind the parody account of the politician congratulated Trump, adding that they were partially the reason why the book became a bestseller.

“I bought 10 copies. Can’t wait to give them as gifts for Christmas. MAGA,” the person behind the parody account wrote.

Shawn Farash, a famous Trump impersonator, also commented on the recent news.

“Nobody writes books like Trump writes books, believe me,” he wrote.

Bo Loudon, a close friend of Barron Trump, also supported Trump.

“President Trump lost over $2 billion of his wealth in office & even donated his salary. He served for free & didn’t use the office to enrich himself. Trump was our FIRST TRUE public servant in a VERY LONG TIME! I will ALWAYS support & love President Trump,” he wrote.

Popular Twitter commenters and political commentators also congratulated Trump.

“Everyone should have a copy of this book. Keep up the great work, Mr. President. Godspeed,” @TaraBull808 wrote.

A book author and business owner, Juanita Broaddrick, also said she bought copies of the book as gifts for Christmas.