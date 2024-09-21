Trump Supporters Celebrate President’s Book Getting on NY Times Bestseller List

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Despite the entire leftist regime opposing Donald Trump for almost a decade, people still support him, and the politician’s latest book became recent evidence of that.
“I just learned that my newest book, SAVE AMERICA, is a New York Times BEST SELLER! No other book takes you behind the scenes like this coffee table book. I picked each photo, and I can tell you it is FANTASTIC. Get your copy today at [45books],” Trump wrote in one of his Twitter posts.
I just learned that my newest book, SAVE AMERICA, is a New York Times BEST SELLER! No other book takes you behind the scenes like this coffee table book. I picked each photo, and I can tell you it is FANTASTIC. Get your copy today at https://t.co/JRnhJ2Lbgp. pic.twitter.com/JzwL3sE9RQ
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2024
The New York Times included Trump’s book Save America on the Sept. 22, 2024, Hardcover Nonfiction list, placing it 11th.
“Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his latest book, SAVE AMERICA, becoming a NYT best seller!” founder of Winning Team Publishing Sergio Gor wrote.
Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his latest book, SAVE AMERICA, becoming a NYT best seller! Get your copy today at https://t.co/D1SKSfYO53 pic.twitter.com/9yMf2FUo1S
— Sergio Gor (@SergioGor) September 19, 2024
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., also congratulated Trump.
“President @realDonaldTrumphas made the NYT Best Sellers list. He just can’t stop winning!” she wrote.
President @realDonaldTrump has made the NYT Best Sellers list. He just can’t stop winning! https://t.co/N2ilmlSN6b
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 19, 2024
Even the person behind the parody account of the politician congratulated Trump, adding that they were partially the reason why the book became a bestseller.
“I bought 10 copies. Can’t wait to give them as gifts for Christmas. MAGA,” the person behind the parody account wrote.
I bought 10 copies. Can’t wait to give them as gifts for Christmas. MAGA 🇺🇸
— Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Release (Parody) (@MTGrepp) September 19, 2024
Shawn Farash, a famous Trump impersonator, also commented on the recent news.
“Nobody writes books like Trump writes books, believe me,” he wrote.
Nobody writes books like Trump writes books, believe me
— Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) September 19, 2024
Bo Loudon, a close friend of Barron Trump, also supported Trump.
“President Trump lost over $2 billion of his wealth in office & even donated his salary. He served for free & didn’t use the office to enrich himself. Trump was our FIRST TRUE public servant in a VERY LONG TIME! I will ALWAYS support & love President Trump,” he wrote.
President Trump lost over $2 billion of his wealth in office & even donated his salary.
He served for free & didn't use the office to enrich himself.
Trump was our FIRST TRUE public servant in a VERY LONG TIME!
I will ALWAYS support & love President Trump!
— Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) September 19, 2024
Popular Twitter commenters and political commentators also congratulated Trump.
“Everyone should have a copy of this book. Keep up the great work, Mr. President. Godspeed,” @TaraBull808 wrote.
Everyone should have a copy of this book. Keep up the great work, Mr. President. Godspeed.
— TaraBull (@TaraBull808) September 19, 2024
A book author and business owner, Juanita Broaddrick, also said she bought copies of the book as gifts for Christmas.
Buying several for Christmas gifts. 🎁
— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 19, 2024