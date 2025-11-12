House Dems Release Emails of Jeffrey Epstein Mentioning Donald Trump

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform have released a set of emails between deceased sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein, his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and author Michael Wolff, all of which mention President Donald Trump.

The first email is from April 2011, when Epstein told Maxwell about Trump saying at his house with one of his alleged victims, whose name was redacted.

“I want you to realize that the dog that hasn’t barked is trump.. [VICTIM] spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned. Police chief. Etc. im 75% there,” Epstein wrote, to which Maxwell replied: “I have been thinking about that…”

While the email lacks critical details, it does call in to question Maxwell’s interview with the Justice Department this year, when she told the DOJ that she never witness Trump commit any wrongdoing.

However, the House Republicans immediately responded to the email, saying that the victim referenced therein is Virginia Giuffre—someone who also said she never saw Trump commit any wrongdoing.

“Why did Democrats cover up the name when the Estate didn’t redact it in the redacted documents provided to the committee? It’s because this victim, Virginia Giuffre, publicly said that she never witnessed wrongdoing by President Trump,” the House Oversight Committee said on Twitter/X. “Democrats are trying to create a fake narrative to slander President Trump.”

The second email is between Epstein and anti-Trump author Wolff in December 2015, when Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign was in its early stages.

Trump was set to appear on CNN the night of Dec. 15, 2025, and Wolff said he heard that a reporter was going to ask Trump about his relationship with Epstein. When Wolff informed Epstein of this, Epstein asked about how he should respond to what Trump tells CNN.

Wolff gave Epstein advice.

“I think you should let [Trump] hang himself. If he says he hasn’t been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency. You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit to you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt,” Wolff wrote.

“Of course, it is possible that, when asked, he’ll say Jeffrey is a great guy and has gotten a raw deal and is a victim of political correctness, which is to be outlawed in a Trump regime.”

The final email is from Epstein to Wolff on Jan. 31, 2019, after Trump had already been president for two years, and about seven months before Epstein would be arrested. The two discussed the reports that Trump kicked Epstein out of his resort, Mar-a-Lago.

[VICTIM] mara lago. [REDACTED…]. Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever. Of course he knew about the girls he asked Ghislaine to stop.”

Upon publishing the abovementioned emails, Democrats called for the Trump administration to release the full set of what’s now referred to commonly as the “Epstein files.”

Trump and Epstein were once considered friends, but they had a falling out in 2004 over a bidding war for a mansion near Mar-a-Lago. Trump also kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago in 2007 for harassing the daughter of a member there—an event that Epstein may have been referencing in his email to Wolff.

Additionally, Wolff reported last November that Epstein was “afraid” of Trump up until his final days, when he died in prison.

According to Wolff, Epstein believed that Trump caused him to be initially investigated by law enforcement in 2005 after the two had a fight over the property near Mar-a-Lago—an allegation that, if true, could arguably be seen as a heroic move by Trump, regardless of his motives.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.