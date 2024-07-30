Horrible Law Student Joe Biden Passed Bar Exam on First Try, Unlike Kamala Harris

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Joe Biden was a notoriously horrible law student who failed a torts class after he was caught plagiarizing a paper and graduated near the bottom of his class—76th of 85—at Syracuse University Law School.

However, despite that, he still managed to pass the Delaware bar exam, which is considered one of the most difficult in the country, on his first try. The Delaware Bar told the Washington Free Beacon that Biden was admitted in 1968, the same year he graduated.

On the other hand, Kamala Harris, to whom Biden decided to “pass the torch” after top Democrats threatened him so that he would drop his candidacy for reelection, wasn’t smart enough to do that.

She failed the California State Bar exam on her first attempt in July 1989, the same year she graduated from UC Hastings Law School in San Francisco.

“In studying for the bar, I had put forward the most half-assed performance of my life,” Harris wrote in her memoir, The Truths We Hold.

According to public data, nearly 82% of Harris’s fellow Hastings graduates and more than 72% of first-time exam takers in California passed the bar in 1989.

Harris’s horrible academic record could affect the results of the 2024 election, with the New York Times columnist Bret Stephens warning this week that swing state voters could be turned off by the fact that her career has been fueled not by her intellectual abilities but by “connections and favoritism.”

Harris passed the exam only on her second attempt and was admitted to the California State Bar in June 1990. After that, she became an assistant district attorney in the Oakland Alameda County prosecutor’s office. While working there, she started her political career by sleeping with Democratic California Assembly speaker Willie Brown, who was married and 30 years older than her.

Brown appointed her to posts on the California Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board and the Medical Assistance Commission, earning her a combined $80,000 a year on top of her existing prosecutor’s salary. He also connected her with powerful Democrats who would launch her political career in California.