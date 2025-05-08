Thursday, May 8, 2025

Homeland Security Implements Real ID Enforcement

DHS said most travelers won't notice a difference because 81% are already REAL ID compliant...

U.S. Department of Homeland Security / PHOTO: AP

(Brett Rowland, The Center Square) The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday the implementation of its REAL ID enforcement measures at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints nationwide. 

“REAL ID helps ensure that travelers are who they say they are and prevents fraud by criminals, terrorists, and illegal aliens,” Secretary Kristi Noem said. “Enforcing federal law will help keep American travelers safe.”

TSA will “enforce REAL ID and ensure there is no impact to wait times or TSA screening applications,” DHS said.

Passengers who present a state-issued identification that is not REAL ID compliant at TSA checkpoints and who do not have another acceptable alternative form of ID will be notified of their non-compliance and may be directed to a separate area to receive additional screening, according to the agency. But they will still be able to board flights, at least for now, Noem said Tuesday. 

DHS said most travelers won’t notice a difference because 81% are already REAL ID compliant.

Several states had asked for the deadline to be extended, saying they weren’t ready. 

The requirement for REAL IDs comes from legislation passed by Congress in 2005 after the 9/11 attacks, and was intended to make IDs more difficult to fake. The REAL ID Act established minimum security standards for driver’s licenses and other forms of state-issued identification.

REAL IDs have enhanced security features like barcodes, holograms and other anti-counterfeiting measures, but they also typically require more documentation to obtain than earlier forms of ID. Most states require an applicant’s date of birth, proof of identity, proof of a Social Security number and two documents showing residency to issue a REAL ID. A valid U.S. passport or birth certificate, a Social Security card or other federally issued documents or tax documents often satisfy the identity and Social Security requirements.

Americans who don’t yet have a REAL ID can use a passport card or passport book, an enhanced driver’s license, a military ID or select other forms of ID to fly domestically. Minors accompanied by adults carrying acceptable forms of ID also aren’t required to have a REAL ID in order to board domestic flights.

REAL IDs aren’t required to enter federally owned or operated museums, obtain federal benefits or for access to health care, law enforcement or constitutionally protected activities.

