Hillary Clinton Says Voters Need to Accept That Biden Is Old, Vote For Him Anyway

(Headline USA) Hillary Clinton said this week that voters need to “accept the reality” that President Joe Biden is old and move on, Fox News reported.

Clinton made the comment during an interview for the “Mornings with Zerlina” radio show prior to the Super Tuesday primaries, where Biden swept all but one of the contested races, losing American Samoa to political neophyte Jason Palmer.

The failed 2016 candidate admitted Biden’s age, 81, was a point of concern among many Americans, but she insisted they should focus on protecting democracy instead.

“Somebody the other day said to me … ‘Well, but, you know, Joe Biden’s old,'” Clinton claimed.

“I said, ‘You know what, Joe Biden is old. Let’s go ahead and accept the reality. Joe Biden is old,'” she continued. “So we have a contest between one candidate who’s old, but who’s done an effective job and doesn’t threaten our democracy. And we have another candidate who is old, barely makes sense when he talks, is dangerous, and threatens our democracy.”

Other Biden surrogates have conveyed similar talking points, attempting to downplay concerns over Biden’s serious decline in both physical and cognitive abilities by projecting a false equivalence with 77-year-old Donald Trump.

Of the “two old” candidates, Clinton clamed Biden was still the better choice because “no matter where you stand on the political spectrum, you want to maintain freedom, and the rule of law, and protection for people’s fundamental rights—or at least I used to think so.”

Clinton also dismissed questions about whether Biden’s old age had implications for his mental acuity, instead claiming Trump was the one with memory issues.

“If you are worried about that, listen to Donald Trump, who is like ranting, making no sense, can’t even remember who he is running against,” she claimed.

“He constantly talks about Barack Obama being his opponent. Last I checked, that wasn’t what was happening,” she said. “So, if you’re worried about a person not necessarily knowing what’s going on, I’d worry a lot more about Donald Trump.”

Trump has suggested in many of his hourslong rallies that former President Barack Obama was actually operating a shadow government while his corrupt former vice president ruled in absentia.

When asked whether the concerns about Biden’s age were, in part, tied to concerns about Vice President Kamala Harris and whether she’d be able to step in and do the job, Clinton cried sexism.

“It’s a challenge for a number of Americans to think of a woman as being president, and then, if the woman is also a woman of color and the daughter of immigrants, you know, that might make it even more of a challenge,” she said.