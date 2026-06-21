Hillary Clinton: DNC Conspired to Hide Biden’s Decline While Pushing Fake Primary

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Like a bad penny, Hillary Clinton has once again surfaced to unleash a barrage of half-truths designed to make headlines for their sheer audacity.

In a June 15 New Yorker interview, Clinton couched her attacks on “Trumpian authoritarianism” with an apparent mea culpa for Democrats’ decision to initially run Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential race.

“I think there were a lot of conversations going on behind the scenes,” Clinton confessed in response to questions about an autopsy report that the Democratic National Committee recently released. “I certainly am aware of that, and participated in a number of them, but there was no way to convince him by going public.”

Clinton largely sought to pin the blame on Biden himself, insisting that “he made a terrible mistake.”

But she — like other Democrats confronted with the question — proceeded to dance around the past insistence that Biden’s cognitive decline was a non-issue.

Some, such as Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., have said the quiet part aloud, admitting that it was all part of an ill-conceived attempt to cling to power, while trusting that fabricated lawfare attacks on GOP challenger Donald Trump would render him ineligible and make Biden the victor by default.

“I think that like the most brutally honest answer to that question is, you know, when you’re facing the specter of Donald Trump potentially being reelected to the presidency and you have in the sitting president the presumptive nominee, it’s understandable that you’re not going to be inclined to do or say things that might weaken that presumptive nominee against Trump, given the threat that he posed and poses,” Ossoff told the “Pod Save America” podcast, as reported by the Post Millennial.

Nonetheless, Clinton’s comments implied a timeline long before the June 2024 debate, in which Biden’s failure to speak coherently made it all but impossible for him to continue.

She effectively admitted that the primary contests — in which Biden faced off against candidates like Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn.; future Health and Human Services Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.; new-age guru Marianne Williamson; and businessman Jason Palmer — were all but a farce engineered to ensure Biden coasted through the nominating process.

“He had said that he would not run again, and counterfactual narratives are always a bit tricky, but I believe that if he had kept to that plan, that he wasn’t going to run, that he was going to pass the torch to the next generation, we would have had a real contest,” Clinton told the New Yorker.

“And very sadly I believe whoever emerged from that contest — whether it was the vice president or a governor or a senator or anybody else — would have beaten Donald Trump,” she continued. “I think it was a terrible miscalculation on the part of President Biden, but once he held on for as long as he did we were in a terrible dilemma.”

Clinton’s latest puzzle piece suggested that Democrats and their media allies knowingly gaslit their own voters and supporters about the severity of the situation in order to meddle in the primary.

“It confirms that the pre-debate concern wasn’t some abstract worry shared by anonymous staffers or concerned donors,” wrote PJ Media. “It was serious enough that people close to Biden made a direct appeal to step aside, and serious enough that he and his inner circle, Jill Biden very much included, shut it down completely.”

The admission comes on the heels of concerning series of confessions by former first lady Jill Biden, who said while promoting her new memoir that she thought her husband might have had a stroke during the June 27 debate.

“I was frightened, because I had never ever seen Joe like that before or since,” she claimed. Nonetheless she forced him to continue onward after the medical emergency to an Atlanta-area Waffle House.

ATLANTA — President @JoeBiden said he thinks he did well tonight and is experiencing a sore throat, in a post-debate stop at a Waffle House near Truist Park. pic.twitter.com/rMICE0bLKw — Michelle Baruchman (@mlbaruchman) June 28, 2024

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.