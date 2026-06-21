German World Cup Fan Gets White House Invite for Loving America

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) The surreal story of a group of World Cup fans having the red carpet rolled out for them went to another level on Saturday as they were invited to Washington, D.C., to visit the White House and tour the State Department.

Ambassador Nick Adams, the Trump administration’s special envoy for hospitality and tourism, extended the invitation, calling the unexpected trend of soccer fans live-tweeting their experiences a “fabulous thing for our country,” the New York Post reported

As American leftists continue to root against America and to celebrate its degradation, foreign tourists have been pleasantly surprised to have their preconceived notions shattered while traveling stateside for the tournament.

Social media has been abuzz with European and Japanese visitors trying culinary favorites like Nashville fried chicken and Taco Bell.

At the head of the pack is “Freddy,” a German visitor who went viral early on with his praise of Southern culture as he passed through Louisiana and Texas.

He raved about Buc-ee’s convenience stores and developed a particular affinity for country star Ella Langley along the way.

Quick stop at Buc-ee’s somewhere in Texas🌅 pic.twitter.com/MUygCpC8iL — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) June 18, 2026

Although the virality of his posts — some garnering more than a million views — might have been a pleasant enough surprise, the cities along his route have since begun to notice the tremendous marketing opportunity afforded by his sincere delight in seeing American culture with a fresh set of eyes, and in sending him back with one of the most unbelievable stories to tell.

He was given a grand tour of athletics facilities in New Orleans, and then offered a hotel room in Texas by former Houston Texans star JJ Watt.

In Oklahoma City, he caught up with Langley herself, attending a concert and then meeting his new favorite performer, whose hospitality team gifted him with brand-new suitcases.

WE‘RE IN OKLAHOMA CITY!!!!! Thank you so much to Ella Langley and her team for the amazing hospitality. WE FINALLY HAVE NEW SUITCASES!!!🤩 pic.twitter.com/NO8qyNe9Ij — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) June 18, 2026

But the luggage and mementos proved to be too much as Freddy and his travel mates tried to catch a flight for Germany’s next playoff game in Toronto.

It’s a mess. We have way too much luggage. My suitcase alone is 11 pounds over the limit.😵 pic.twitter.com/rHyqfqjhAw — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) June 19, 2026

Then, disaster nearly struck, as bad weather forced the cancelation of their connecting flight from Dallas to Canada.

But American Airlines soon stepped up to route them through Buffalo in time to catch the game.Cristiano Ronaldo

UPDATE: We’re on the plane to Buffalo!!! American Airlines was incredibly helpful and made it possible for us to get on this flight. A special thank you to @JJWatt for organizing it while we were in the air to Dallas. Big thanks as well to everyone else who offered their help.🙏 pic.twitter.com/g6pNxTYQUM — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) June 20, 2026

Adams said he was drawn to Freddy’s content and compelled to reach out due to the Ella Langley fandom.

“I thought, this is exactly the kind of kind of guy that is taken to America,” Adams said. “What a great ambassador for our country. What a great person to have representing what America is really like.”

The ambassador also speaks fluent German, which may have helped him connect with Freddy. Although he hadn’t spoken with President Donald Trump about the visit, he anticipated that Trump would be fully on board with meeting the country’s newest superfan.

“The president is usually aware of a lot of what’s going on. That much I can assure you,” Adams said. “I think that Freddy is going to be very welcome.”

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.