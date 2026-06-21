Sunday, June 21, 2026

Obama Surrogate Reveals Presidential Library Built on Stolen Land

'It is the perfect symbol of progressive politics: confess the sin, change nothing, & feel righteous about it...'

Posted by Editor 1

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) President Barack Obama was slammed on social media after a top surrogate revealed his new presidential library had been built on stolen land.

“We’d also like to take a moment to acknowledge the original inhabitants of the land upon which we are gathered here today,” said longtime adviser Valerie Jarrett, who is currently serving as CEO of the Obama Foundation. “We honor the Anishinaabe, the Council of Three Fires, the Ojibwe, the Odawa, and the Potawatomi Nations.”

The land acknowledgement elicited shock from X influencers like Alex Muse, who lamented that “Obama knew he was building his presidential library on stolen tribal lands and yet built anyway. … It is the perfect symbol of progressive politics: confess the sin, change nothing, & feel righteous about it.

The modernist “monstrosity,” the design of which reportedly was inspired by the Death Star from “Star Wars,” opened its doors last week in a spot that once was part of Chicago’s Jackson Park.

It has created controversy throughout its construction, with present-day residents of the city’s South Side venting their concerns in 2023 that they would be displaced by the project.

The Obamas, moreover, are alleged to have shorted several of the minority-run subcontractors tasked with the actual labor for the $850 million project.

The Obama Foundation also is planning to rely on an army of unpaid volunteers to run it, even though Jarrett herself draws a $740,000 salary, according to the New York Post.

Some have said that the money spent on the vanity project — dubbed by The Economist as Obama’s “monument to himself” — might have been better used on a noble liberal cause such as feeding the hungry.

Land acknowledgements like the one offered by Jarrett have become a popular trope among leftists with the subtext seemingly tied into the fringe arguments for open borders.

Singer Billie Eilish faced backlash from Native-American tribes in February after declaring that “No one is illegal on stolen land” in an attempt to condemn ICE’s immigration-enforcement efforts.

A statement released by the Tongva tribe said Eilish had not spoken to them about returning the land on which her 2,100 square-foot mansion in Los Angeles was built.

“As the First People of the greater Los Angeles basin, we do understand that her home is situated in our ancestral land,” said the statement.

“We have reached out to her team to express our appreciation for her comments,” it continued. “It is our hope that in future discussions, the tribe can explicitly be referenced to ensure the public understands that the greater Los Angeles basin remains Gabrieleno Tongva territory.”

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Vandals Accused of Sabotaging Trump’s Reflecting Pool Beautification
Next article
Hillary Clinton: DNC Conspired to Hide Biden’s Decline While Pushing Fake Primary

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2026 HeadlineUSA.com