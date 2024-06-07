Hillary Clinton Blasted for Exploiting D-Day for ‘Sick’ Political Gains

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Once again, twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is back in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

On Thursday, Clinton attempted to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day but, in a pattern familiar to Democrats, she turned her post into a political statement about former President Donald Trump.

“Eighty years ago today, thousands of brave Americans fought to protect democracy on the shores of Normandy,” Clinton wrote on Twitter, adding: “This November, all we have to do is vote.”

While Clinton did not specify who Americans should vote for, she has previously endorsed President Joe Biden for the 2024 election.

D-Day refers to the military operations carried out by Allied powers, leading to the liberation of France from Nazi occupation in World War II.

As reported by Fox News, several conservatives criticized Clinton for politicizing the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

“Just pure evil. Comparing the sacrifices of those who died to defeat Hitler and retake Europe to Democrats voting against Donald Trump. Sick and disgusting,” tweeted RedState writer Bonchie.

Conservative radio host Dana Loesch echoed Bonchie’s sentiments, writing: “In 2016 you attempted to undo everything they fought for by partnering with Fusion GPS to launder discredited oppo in the press, and merchandise it into surveillance warrants on enemies through FISA. Were my WWII vet grandparents alive today they’d slam this.”

The man behind the conservative Twitter page ComfortablySmug, who also hosts the Ruthless podcast, added, “What kind of shameless, broken, lizard person do you have to be to tweet out some nonsense like this?”

Other criticism included:

How disrespectful to our WWII heroes who faced unimaginable fear with immense courage 80 years ago today. https://t.co/JLFdsyU1A9 — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) June 6, 2024

Holy shit I despise these people. It’s impossible to capture just how loathsome a comment this is.

To cheapen what WWII heroes did to BS garbage politics makes me sick.

Again, WWII veterans deserve so much better than this. https://t.co/kkZegFKaf9 — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) June 6, 2024

What an enormously stupid and vile comment. Trump is not Hitler. And voting is not storming a beach under a hail of machine-gun fire to free millions from the tyranny of the Nazis. https://t.co/4SM5u62XKz — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 6, 2024

“How can they be so tone deaf?” The communist doesn’t share any of your values. To the elite communists, America is just a bank vault to be looted. To the street communists, it’s an evil to be destroyed. Nothing stirs in these people when they see patriotism. https://t.co/5etKx10Dqh — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 6, 2024

This would not mark the first time Democrats politicized a holiday or a special event.

The Biden campaign recently faced criticism for attacking Trump’s pro-life stance on Mother’s Day, an occasion meant to celebrate mothers.

“What a sad, miserable, cowardly existence Crooked Joe Biden and his campaign must have to make such a disgusting ad on such a joyous day,” the Trump team told Fox News. “Their lives are obviously filled with anger, hate, and resentment because they clearly suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome.”