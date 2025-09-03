Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Hegseth: Maduro Should Be Worried

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Vice President JD Vance, from left, swears in Pete Hegseth to be Secretary of Defense as his wife Jennifer Rauchet holds the Bible and Hegseth's son watches in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

(Kyle Anzalone, Libertarian Institute) Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth threatened to go to war with Venezuela and promised the Pentagon would continue to conduct military operations against alleged Latin American cartels. 

In an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, Hegseth said, “The only person that should be worried is [Venezuelan President] Nicolás Maduro … who is effectively a kingpin of a narco-state.” The Trump administration claims Maduro is the leader of multiple cartels designed as terrorist organizations. 

President Donald Trump has authorized the military to target suspected members of cartels. The US has deployed multiple warships and thousands of Marines to the Caribbean Sea. Those forces attacked a boat after it departed Venezuela on Tuesday. Trump claims the strike killed 11 members of a cartel. 

Hegseth said the Pentagon will conduct more strikes. “We’ve got assets in the air, assets in the water, assets on ships, because this is a deadly serious mission for us, and it won’t, it won’t stop with just this strike,” he explained. “Anyone else trafficking in those waters who we know is a designated narco-terrorist will face the same fate.”

The Financial Times reported that the Trump administration is considering strikes inside Venezuela. “One possibility highlighted by experts is that Trump may decide to fire Tomahawk cruise missiles from Navy destroyers or the submarine at targets inside Venezuela,” the outlet explained. “These could include cocaine-producing laboratories or bases for Colombian Marxist guerrillas involved in the drug trade and operating from Venezuela.”

Last week, Axios reported that a US official said the goal in Venezuela could be removing Maduro from power. “This could be Noriega part 2,” they said, referring to the 1989 US invasion of Panama that removed Manuel Antonio Noriega from power.

This article originally appeared at The Libertarian Institute.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Israeli Attacks and Starvation Kill 119 Palestinians in Gaza Over 24 Hours
Next article
SAFE: Program has Seized Enough Fentanyl to Kill 100M

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com