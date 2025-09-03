Wednesday, September 3, 2025

SAFE: Program has Seized Enough Fentanyl to Kill 100M

drug bust fentanyl
Photos of fentanyl seized by federal agents in Arizona during “Operation Blue Lotus” and “Operation Four Horsemen.” Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations Tucson Field Office / via The Center Square

(Alan Wooten, The Center Square) Enough fentanyl to kill more than 100 million people has been seized in Florida through a two-year-old program.

In addition to 485 pounds of fentanyl, investigations by lawmen have generated more than 2,100 arrests; and seizures of 545 pounds of cocaine, 300 pounds of methamphetamine, $4.6 million in cash, 730 firearms and 76 vehicles used for criminal activity, the governor’s office says.

Two years ago, the State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication (SAFE) grant program was created. The focus was more resources for law enforcement, more takedowns of traffickers, and fighting the crisis of fentanyl.

“Two years in,” said second-term Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, “the impact is clear: SAFE is boosting law enforcement resources, helping take down cartel operations, and driving record-breaking seizures of fentanyl and other deadly drugs. I will be recommending additional SAFE funding this year, and the legislature should fully fund this essential program that is saving lives every day.”

In one of many examples, lawmen and DeSantis said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd’s team alongside Florida Department of Law Enforcement seized 64 pounds of fentanyl in June. That was a single case. And enough to kill 14 million people.

The arrests included suspects with ties to the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels.

