Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Headline Geopolitics: The Antiwar Perspective DC Doesn’t Want You to Hear

Posted by Jose Nino

(José Niño, Headline USA) Kyle Anzalone joins José Niño on Headline Geopolitics to discuss the latest flashpoints in global affairs.

From Israeli strikes in Gaza to U.S. proxy escalations in Syria, and rising tensions with Iran and Russia, this episode dissects the failures of American foreign policy through a non-interventionist lens.

Tune in for an unfiltered breakdown of imperial overreach and the global consequences of endless war.

Follow Kyle Anzalone’s work below:

Antiwar.com: https://news.antiwar.com/author/kyle_anzalone/

Conflicts of Interest: https://www.youtube.com/@ConflictsofInterest/videos

Libertarian Institute: https://libertarianinstitute.org/author/kanzalone/

Twitter: https://x.com/KyleAnzalone_

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@KyleAnzalone/

