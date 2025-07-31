Kamala Harris Decides Against Running for Governor of California

(The Center Square) Former Vice President Kamala Harris announced Wednesday she won’t run for governor of California.

The Democrat and Oakland native, who lost the presidential race to Republican Donald Trump in November, said she gave the race serious thought and that she loves California and its people.

“But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for governor in this election,” Harris, 60, said in her statement on X. “For now, my leadership – and public service – will not be in elected office.”

My statement on the California governor's race and the fight ahead. pic.twitter.com/HYzK1BIlhD — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 30, 2025

“I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans,” she said.

Harris did not comment on whether she would run for president again in 2028. If she did, she could be going up against California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The Democratic governor, who is being termed out, is widely expected to run in 2028 for president.

Harris, who worked as a prosecutor in Oakland, entered the political scene when she was elected the San Francisco district attorney in 2004. Six years later, she was elected California attorney general in 2010. She was elected a U.S. senator representing the state in 2016. In 2020, she was elected America’s first female vice president and was the first Black and South Asian American to served in the position.

Harris’ decision removes her as the possible frontrunner in a gubernatorial race with a large number of Democratic candidates: former U.S. Rep. Katie Porter (who represented Orange County in Congress), Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, former California State Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, former state Controller Betty Yee and Diamond Resorts International founder Stephen J. Cloobeck.

The Republicans running for the office are Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and former Fox News host Steve Hilton.

Under California’s election laws, the two candidates with the great number of votes in the 2026 primary, regardless of party affiliation, will face off in the general election.