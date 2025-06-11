Hawley Probes Immigrant Rights Organization for Role in Los Angeles

(Bethany Blankley, The Center Square) As riots continue to paralyze parts of downtown Los Angeles, Sen. Josh Hawley is taking steps to investigate the role of an immigrant rights organization.

The Missouri Republican senator sent a letter to Angelica Salas, executive director for the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, regarding the organization’s “alleged role in financing and materially supporting the coordinated protests and riots” in Los Angeles.

Hawley says there is some evidence pointing the finger at the organization. He said their involvement could be criminal.

“Credible reporting now suggests that your organization has provided logistical support and financial resources to individuals engaged in these disruptive actions,” Hawley wrote. “Let me be clear: bankrolling civil unrest is not protected speech. It is aiding and abetting criminal conduct. Accordingly, you must immediately cease and desist any further involvement in the organization, funding, or promotion of these unlawful activities.”

The senator is requesting the organization preserve a number of records, starting Nov. 5 to present.

Those records include all communications related to “protest planning, coordination, or funding”; financial records related to the demonstrations; third-party contracts or vendor agreements, “including any arrangements with event organizations”; grant applications; travel and lodging records for “individuals or groups supported or reimbursed” related to protests; media strategies; and donor information.

Hawley concluded by warning that a “failure to comply” will result in further action, including “potential referral for criminal investigation.”

The investigation comes as the nation’s second largest city is in the midst of a violent uprising sparked by immigration enforcement operations, which have led to President Donald Trump deploying troops.