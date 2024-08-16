Quantcast
Thursday, August 15, 2024

Harris, Walz Cave, Agree to More Debates w/ Trump, One Debate w/ Vance

'The debate about debates is over...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz arrive for a campaign rally in Philadelphia. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) On Aug. 15, 2024, the HarrisWalz campaign agreed to only two of Donald Trump’s proposed presidential debates and a single vice presidential debate out of the two that Sen. J.D. Vance, ROhio, proposed to Gov. Tim Walz, DMinn

As expected, Kamala Harris ultimately turned down the Fox News debate.

“The debate about debates is over… Assuming Donald Trump actually shows up on September 10 to debate Vice President Harris, then Governor Walz will see JD Vance on October 1, and the American people will have another opportunity to see the vice president and Donald Trump on the debate stage in October,” the Harris-Walz campaign team said.

The campaign continued gaslighting Americans by pretending that it was Trump and Vance who were avoiding the upcoming debates.

“Voters deserve to see the candidates for the highest office in the land share their competing visions for our future. The more they play games, the more insecure and unserious Trump and Vance reveal themselves to be to the American people. Those games end now,” the campaign said in its statement.

Trending Politics reported that Harris’s team clarified that she would not engage in the Fox debate but would be open to an NBC News debate as long as Trump participated in the ABC News debate.

On the vice presidential side, Walz and Vance are set to debate on Oct. 1, 2024, hosted by CBS News. Even though Vance agreed to a second debate on CNN on Sept. 18, 2024, the Harris-Walz campaign said there would be only one vice presidential debate.

“I think we ought to do as many debates as we possibly can. I told my staff to agree to whatever we have to agree to because I think it’s important, again, that you stand before the American people and actually ask for their vote, not just pretend it’s going to be given to you,” Vance said.

