Kamala Clashes w/ Anti-Israel Protester During Speech: ‘I’m Speaking Right Now’

(Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris snapped at an anti-Israel protester who interrupted her remarks at a Democratic fundraiser in Detroit on Saturday, Mediaite reported.

Harris was speaking at the Michigan Democratic Party Legacy Dinner in an effort to smooth over relations with the critical swing state, where President Joe Biden’s handling of the Gaza conflict lost him tens of thousands of critical Democratic votes in the state’s primary election earlier this year.

But as Harris began to address the bloodshed in Gaza, she was interrupted repeatedly by hecklers, with one woman screaming over and over again, “It’s genocide!”

Harris paused her speech to confront the protester.

“For the past eight months, President Biden and I have been working every day to bring this conflict—I’m speaking right now,” she castigated the hecker. “I value and respect your voice, but I’m speaking right now.”

Security then dragged the protester out of the room.

The protesters’ actions, however, clearly had their intended effect.

“It’s time for this war to end,” Harris said after the heckling had died down. “We have been working every day to bring an end to this conflict in a way that ensures Israel is secure, brings home all hostages, ends ongoing suffering for Palestinian people and ensures that Palestinians can enjoy their right to self determination, dignity and freedom.”

Harris has been one of the most openly critical members of the Biden administration when it comes to Israel’s campaign in Gaza. During the same speech in Michigan, Harris publicly bemoaned the loss of Palestinian lives during Israel’s rescue mission of Israeli hostages that had been held in Gaza by Hamas terrorists.

“We mourn all of the innocent lives that have been lost in Gaza, including those tragically killed today,” Harris said.

The four hostages rescued from Gaza were Noa Argamani, Andrey Kozlov, Almog Meir Jan and Shlomi Ziv.