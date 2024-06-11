Quantcast
Monday, June 10, 2024

Kamala Clashes w/ Anti-Israel Protester During Speech: ‘I’m Speaking Right Now’

'It’s time for this war to end...'

Posted by Contributing Author

(Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris snapped at an anti-Israel protester who interrupted her remarks at a Democratic fundraiser in Detroit on Saturday, Mediaite reported.

Harris was speaking at the Michigan Democratic Party Legacy Dinner in an effort to smooth over relations with the critical swing state, where President Joe Biden’s handling of the Gaza conflict lost him tens of thousands of critical Democratic votes in the state’s primary election earlier this year.

But as Harris began to address the bloodshed in Gaza, she was interrupted repeatedly by hecklers, with one woman screaming over and over again, “It’s genocide!”

Harris paused her speech to confront the protester.

“For the past eight months, President Biden and I have been working every day to bring this conflict—I’m speaking right now,” she castigated the hecker. “I value and respect your voice, but I’m speaking right now.”

Security then dragged the protester out of the room.

The protesters’ actions, however, clearly had their intended effect.

“It’s time for this war to end,” Harris said after the heckling had died down. “We have been working every day to bring an end to this conflict in a way that ensures Israel is secure, brings home all hostages, ends ongoing suffering for Palestinian people and ensures that Palestinians can enjoy their right to self determination, dignity and freedom.”

Harris has been one of the most openly critical members of the Biden administration when it comes to Israel’s campaign in Gaza. During the same speech in Michigan, Harris publicly bemoaned the loss of Palestinian lives during Israel’s rescue mission of Israeli hostages that had been held in Gaza by Hamas terrorists.

“We mourn all of the innocent lives that have been lost in Gaza, including those tragically killed today,” Harris said.

The four hostages rescued from Gaza were Noa Argamani, Andrey Kozlov, Almog Meir Jan and Shlomi Ziv.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Alvin Bragg Refuses to Testify Before House Until Trump’s July 11 Sentencing
Next article
House Dems Announce Plans to Boycott Netanyahu’s July Congressional Address

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com