Monday, June 10, 2024

Alvin Bragg Refuses to Testify Before House Until Trump’s July 11 Sentencing

'[The] proposed date that the Subcommittee selected without consulting the Office presents various scheduling conflicts...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg participates in a news conference in New York. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg said on June 7, 2024, that he won’t testify about his witchhunt on Donald Trump in his falsified business records document until Trump is sentenced in July. 

In a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan on June 7, 2024, Bragg’s general counsel Leslie Dubeck wrote that Bragg’s office is “committed to voluntary cooperation” after Jordan requested that Bragg testify before the Weaponization of the Government subcommittee on June 13, 2024, the Post Millennial reported.

The news came after Trump was found guilty in late May on 34 felony counts of falsified business records brought forth by the corrupt Bragg’s office.

“That cooperation includes making the District Attorney available to provide testimony on behalf of the Office at an agreed-upon date, and evaluating the propriety of allowing an Assistant District Attorney to testify publicly about an active prosecution to which he is assigned,” the letter said.

After that, Dubeck said the proposed date would not work because of scheduling conflicts.

“However, the proposed date that the Subcommittee selected without consulting the Office presents various scheduling conflicts. In addition, the Committee’s invitation has not made clear the scope of the proposed testimony; and trial court proceedings in People v. Trump are currently scheduled to continue through July 11, 2024,” Dubeck wrote.

Participating in such a public hearing would be “potentially detrimental” to “protecting the fair administration of justice,” Dubeck wrote in the letter, adding that Bragg would be willing to testify at a hearing at a later date.

They just sent us a letter back today saying they’re willing to talk to us, so we’ll see. But we may have to, you know, go with a subpoena to get him [Bragg] to testify as well,” Jordan told Headline USA in an exclusive interview. 

He also said that he was willing to subpoena Bragg if he refused to testify before the subcommittee, questioning in an interview last week why Bragg would need to wait until after Trump’s sentencing, the news source reported.

