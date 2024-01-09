Hamas on Ice: Protesters Don Skates to Spoil Toronto Celebration

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the Toronto Mayor’s annual skating party in the city’s Nathan Phillips Square, the Toronto Sun reported.

Mayor Olivia Chow hosted the annual event with several other members of the city council in order to bring in the new year.

According to the National Post, the event allows citizens to meet their local politicians and players from the city’s women’s hockey team.

This year, Chow invited fire-keeper Geoff Daybutch to teach about the significance of ceremonial fires in indigenous cultures.

Pro-Palestinian protesters also took to the ice with flags, megaphones and signs in order to verbally accost skaters attending the event.

The protesters continually interrupted Chow’s speech, which she briefly paused to clarify that she previously called for a cease-fire between Hamas and Israel.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow drowned out several times by pro-Palestinian demonstrators at a skating party at Nathan Phillips Square. On Nov. 10th, Chow called for, “the immediate and unconditional return of all hostages and a ceasefire.” pic.twitter.com/8ojnGrRBTc — Rahim Ladhani (@RLadhaniCTV) January 7, 2024

As they shouted, she explained to the reporter that “what you’re seeing is democracy in action.”

Some of the protesters were shown holding a sign that read “Black Panthers, IRA, Nelson Mandela… Hamas? Terrorists or freedom fighters?”

Like Hamas, both the U.S. Black Panthers and the Irish Republican Army relied on traditional terrorist tactics, such as bombings, in pursuit of their radical objectives.

The rioters harassed locals attending the event, calling them “terrorists” and chanting “shame on you.”

The mayor’s casual reaction as the protesters aggressively harassed fellow skaters drew comparisons to other recent episodes of Islamic unrest in Toronto.

At another protest on Saturday, reporters captured footage of Toronto police officers delivering Tim Hortons coffee and doughnuts to Pro-Palestine protesters after blocking the other half of their party.

Several Twitter users sarcastically expressed relief that Nathan Phillips Square was so close to a Tim Hortons location, making it convenient for the police to deliver coffee and doughnuts to the protesters as necessary.

Good news for Toronto Police — there’s a Tim Hortons right across the street from Nathan Phillips Square https://t.co/xXzSNixTZw — 𝘽𝙧𝙮𝙖𝙣 𝙋𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙪𝙢𝙚 (@BryanPassifiume) January 7, 2024

“Where’s the police?” asked. “Oh they are in line at Tim Hortons getting the protestors coffee nvm.”

Where's the police? Oh they are in line at Tim Hortons getting the protesters coffee nvm — AI History (@OnThisDayAI) January 7, 2024

Mayor Chow did not address the incident in a Twitter post after the fact, simply thanking those who attended and assisted with the event.