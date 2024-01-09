Quantcast
Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Hamas on Ice: Protesters Don Skates to Spoil Toronto Celebration

'What you're seeing is democracy in action...'

Posted by Molly Bruns
Hamas on Ice
Pro-Hamas rioters disrupt a free skating event in Toronto. / IMAGE: @CarymaRules via Twitter

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the Toronto Mayor’s annual skating party in the city’s Nathan Phillips Square, the Toronto Sun reported.

Mayor Olivia Chow hosted the annual event with several other members of the city council in order to bring in the new year.

According to the National Post, the event allows citizens to meet their local politicians and players from the city’s women’s hockey team.

This year, Chow invited fire-keeper Geoff Daybutch to teach about the significance of ceremonial fires in indigenous cultures.

Pro-Palestinian protesters also took to the ice with flags, megaphones and signs in order to verbally accost skaters attending the event.

The protesters continually interrupted Chow’s speech, which she briefly paused to clarify that she previously called for a cease-fire between Hamas and Israel.

As they shouted, she explained to the reporter that “what you’re seeing is democracy in action.”

Some of the protesters were shown holding a sign that read “Black Panthers, IRA, Nelson Mandela… Hamas? Terrorists or freedom fighters?”

Like Hamas, both the U.S. Black Panthers and the Irish Republican Army relied on traditional terrorist tactics, such as bombings, in pursuit of their radical objectives.

The rioters harassed locals attending the event, calling them “terrorists” and chanting “shame on you.”

The mayor’s casual reaction as the protesters aggressively harassed fellow skaters drew comparisons to other recent episodes of Islamic unrest in Toronto.

At another protest on Saturday, reporters captured footage of Toronto police officers delivering Tim Hortons coffee and doughnuts to Pro-Palestine protesters after blocking the other half of their party.

Several Twitter users sarcastically expressed relief that Nathan Phillips Square was so close to a Tim Hortons location, making it convenient for the police to deliver coffee and doughnuts to the protesters as necessary.

“Where’s the police?” asked. “Oh they are in line at Tim Hortons getting the protestors coffee nvm.”

Mayor Chow did not address the incident in a Twitter post after the fact, simply thanking those who attended and assisted with the event.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Animated Character Named Marlon May Help Trump Win Iowa’s Caucuses
Next article
McDonald’s Rolling Out Major Changes to Big Mac by Summer

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com