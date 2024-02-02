China Removes Any Criticism of Its Economy from Internet

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Chinese communist regime started censoring economists and journalists who dared to raise concerns about the poor state of the Chinese economy to save the image of the country’s stability.

In addition to that, top lieutenants of CCP dictator Xi Jinping urged officials to “promote the bright prospects of China’s economy,” according to the Wall Street Journal. There was also an unusual warning from China’s top spy agency that was released in December 2023, which cautioned the public to be wary of those who dare to criticize the country’s economy.

“Economic security is a key component of national security,” the Chinese Ministry of State Security said.

One of the commentaries that were removed by the communist regime was an editorial that was published last month by Caixin Media, a Beijing-based business news outlet that is famous for backing pro-market reforms. The author of the editorial called for government officials to confront economic challenges directly so that the country would not be on the brink of collapse like it was back in the 1960s and 1970s.

To not be censored, the author of the article went as far as using an ancient Chinese aphorism that was frequently used by Mao Zedong and his successor Deng Xiaoping to present oneself as a Chinese patriot who just cares about the well-being of the country. However, the strategy didn’t work because the editorial disappeared from the news outlet’s website within hours.

In a column that was published by Chinese news outlet Yicai, Li Xunlei, an economist at state-owned Zhongtai Securities, warned that 964 million Chinese people (roughly 70% of the population) would continue living on a monthly income of less than 2,000 yuan, equivalent to about $280 until the government would solve the problem.

When the information became viral, the CCP censors removed it from local Chinese social media platforms, Yicai’s website and Li’s public account on Chinese messaging platform WeChat because the content “violated the regulations.”